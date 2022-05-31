ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A First Look at the New Fujifilm X-2HS Mirrorless Camera

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujifilm's latest camera, the X-H2S, is here, and it brings with it a veritable plethora of improvements and new features. This excellent video review takes a first look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it. Coming to you from DPReview...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Is the HD Camera for PS5 Worth Buying?

Alongside the PlayStation 5's release, Sony added quite a few new accessories to the console's lineup as well. There's the new and improved DualSense controller, a charging station for these controllers, Pulse headphones, and the PS5's HD camera. Out of all the listed accessories, there's one that stands out as...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Canon EOS R7 vs Canon EOS R10: which mirrorless camera should you buy?

The Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10 are both APS-C mirrorless cameras that look quite similar from a distance, but their prices place them in completely different categories. Canon’s EOS R7 costs $1499 / £1349 / AU$2349, the EOS R10 $979 / £899/ AU$1499 (both body-only). In other words, the R7 is 1.5x the price of its more basic sibling.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Incredible new Amazon deal makes Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7+ cheaper than ever

Although they may not age quite as well as a bottle of fine wine, Samsung's high-end tablets tend to hold up rather respectably over time, especially at the right price. Naturally, $849.99 no longer fits that description as far as the Galaxy Tab S7+ is concerned, but a $350 discount arguably makes this 2020-released 12.4-inch giant more attractive than 2022's 11-inch Tab S8 and 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujifilm#4k Video#Movies#The X H2s#Dpreview Tv#Mirrorless#Hdmi#Deep Learning Ai#Oled
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a few months. Originally released in February,...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung quietly launches its mid-range Galaxy M23 5G

We reported a few days ago about the 5G version of Galaxy A23, which was tipped to arrive in Europe at some point this month. However, it looks like Samsung decided to go live with yet another mid-range 5G phone, the Galaxy M23. SamMobile reports that Galaxy M23 is now...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3

There was a time when a bendy phone really wasn’t a good thing — Bendgate, anyone? But Samsung has changed the rules, and the two most impressive phones in the world right now are a pair with a big ol’ bend in the middle of their main displays. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are here, and they’re rewriting the rules. If you want to sample the future, then Samsung’s latest phones are your best pick for a new phone. But of course, there being two means there’s a choice to make, so should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
CNET

Sony Xperia 1 IV Aims To Take On The iPhone With Actual Zoom Lens

Inside the svelte, understated body of the new Sony Xperia 1 IV is a telephoto camera lens with tiny elements that can freely move back and forth to zoom in and out. No other phone can do this. Last year's Xperia 1 III had a similar lens, but those tiny lens elements were restricted to one of two positions. And as innovative as the Xperia 1 III's dual-telephoto lens was, in use it didn't provide any real advantage over rivals such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which uses two separate telephoto cameras to achieve something similar.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Hisense U68H Series Quantum Dot Google TV features HDR10+Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ

Expand your picture quality and audio with the Hisense U68H Series Quantum Dot Google TV. Available in sizes 55″, 65″, and 75″, this collection relies on HDR10+Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ for an inviting experience. In fact, these technologies consider your environment’s lighting to make the setting more ambient. And HDR10+Adaptive produces a lifelike image taking into consideration color saturation, contrasts, and brightness level. Moreover, dive into gameplay with Game Mode Plus and a 60-Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming sessions on all gaming consoles. This Google TV series also features Dolby Atmos to support multiple speakers working together. It also showcases individual sounds in music and TV shows to transmit the audio to every corner of the room. Finally, enjoy hands-free control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Best OLED TV Deals: Save $1,125 on 65-Inch Sony, 55-Inch LG Under $1,000

When it comes to finding the perfect television for your home entertainment space, it's important to consider how you'll be using your new TV. We spend much of our free time streaming shows and movies, gaming online and watching live sports. Whatever you enjoy doing, it's important to make sure your entertainment center can handle the job. If you're looking for a brand new TV, you already know that cost and visual quality are often the deciding factors. Unfortunately, it's rare for those two elements to work to your advantage.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Kodak Luma 450 Portable Full HD Smart Projector Review

Tipping the scales at just 1.2 pounds, the Kodak Luma 450 is one of the smallest and lightest projectors available with 1080p resolution. PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Pros. Lightweight. Full HD (1080p)...
CELL PHONES
CNET

OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite Pack Solid Specs for Little Cash

OnePlus's new Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite promise solid performance for an affordable price and based on my hands-on time with the former so far I'd say it's pretty much on the money. Starting at £369, the Nord 2T is the more premium of the Nord range, with the Nord CE 2's price of £279 making it the cheapest 5G phone in OnePlus's lineup.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition available in the UAE

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition offers a new design commemorating the first Asus laptop to go into space. Asus has announced the launch of its new Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) commemorating the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop to be sent into outer space, the laptop is featuring a new space themed design to reflect the celebration of Asus for this special occasion.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Webcams From 1080p to 4K for 2022

The days when a good webcam was only required for business travel, long-distance relationships and other geographically challenged communication have long since passed us by. These days, people are communicating and working together around the globe, and it has made webcams more important than ever before. While most newer laptops you come across will feature a decent built-in webcam, older and more affordable laptops and Chromebooks may still be cutting corners on the webcam to keep the price down. And many traditional desktops don't have any webcam at all. Hence, the booming market for them.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy