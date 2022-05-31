A First Look at the New Fujifilm X-2HS Mirrorless Camera

Expand your picture quality and audio with the Hisense U68H Series Quantum Dot Google TV. Available in sizes 55″, 65″, and 75″, this collection relies on HDR10+Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ for an inviting experience. In fact, these technologies consider your environment’s lighting to make the setting more ambient. And HDR10+Adaptive produces a lifelike image taking into consideration color saturation, contrasts, and brightness level. Moreover, dive into gameplay with Game Mode Plus and a 60-Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming sessions on all gaming consoles. This Google TV series also features Dolby Atmos to support multiple speakers working together. It also showcases individual sounds in music and TV shows to transmit the audio to every corner of the room. Finally, enjoy hands-free control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.
