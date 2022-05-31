ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Showers and storms return midweek across OH and WV

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Wall to wall sunshine and bright blue skies for the Ohio Valley again for the last day of May. It was another warm one though as temperatures soared back into the upper 80s with a few spots eclipsing the 90-degree threshold. A few more pockets of clouds started to fire...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

WTRF

Rain activity to linger through our Thursday

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies were around to begin the day today, although cloud coverage started to become a bit more widespread for the afternoon and evening hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the Ohio Valley. The watch will expire at 10 PM this evening. As a cold front advances through Ohio, we will start to see clusters of showers and storms fire up ahead of the front itself. The pre-frontal showers should stay sub-severe with the mainline of showers and storms expected later this evening. We will likely see the heaviest precip after 6 PM. Torrential downpours, gusty winds, and the potential for some hail formation is likely within any storms that fire up. The high heat and oppressive dew point temperatures will add fuel to the fire if any storms do blossom. Daytime highs were in the mid to upper 80s with dew point temperatures in the muggy category. Tonight, showers and storms will likely linger into the early morning hours of Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s.
OHIO STATE
woay.com

One Tank Trip: West Virginia Renaissance Festival

ALTA, WV (WOAY) – From dragons to unicorns, jousting tournaments, and Faerie queens, it can only mean the West Virginia Renaissance Festival has made its month-long return yet again. This week’s One Tank Trip is taking us to the medieval village of Essex found tucked away within Greenbrier Valley....
POLITICS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
US News and World Report

West Virginia Hospital Plans to Join Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital plans to join the Mountain Health Network under an agreement that calls for $39 million in investments over the next five years, health officials announced. The agreement announced Thursday is the first step toward Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Dewpoint
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cut the gas tax in West Virginia, say bipartisan lawmakers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With gas prices continuing to spike, many are looking toward their political leaders to do something to ease the problem. Experts such as Triple-A say the prices are likely to get worse as we head into summer. For months there have been calls in West Virginia to suspend its 35.7-cent gas […]
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBOY

Lyme disease is expanding in West Virginia, DHHR says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Lyme disease and other illnesses from ticks seem pretty far away, but since West Virginia’s Gov. Justice reported that he became sick from a tick bite, it seems a lot closer to home. Tickborne diseases are spread through the bite of an infected tick and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNT-TV

Highest and lowest-earning counties in West Virginia

(Stacker) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.
ECONOMY
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s first high school gets therapy dog

WESTON, W.Va. – Therapy dogs have been introduced in elementary and middle schools throughout the state, but on June 2, the first West Virginia high school received its therapy dog. First Lady Cathy Justice held a Pup Rally at Lewis County High School to celebrate the arrival of Jasper, a female yellow lab therapy dog. […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Brad Paisley returns home to kick off Gamechanger Initiative

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Country music star Brad Paisley returned home to West Virginia to announce a new program to try to help keep teens safe from opioids and fentanyl. Paisley teamed up with Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to make a big announcement at the Greenbrier Resort on Wednesday, June […]
ENTERTAINMENT
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s signature dessert?

Signature desserts in every state Who doesn’t love a great dessert to cap off a delicious meal? According to Technomic, 41% of consumers say that they enjoy dessert at least once per week after a meal. And if you’re traveling the country, there’s no better way to enhance your knowledge of a region than through its native […]
WISCONSIN STATE

