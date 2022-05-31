Showers and storms return midweek across OH and WV

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies were around to begin the day today, although cloud coverage started to become a bit more widespread for the afternoon and evening hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the Ohio Valley. The watch will expire at 10 PM this evening. As a cold front advances through Ohio, we will start to see clusters of showers and storms fire up ahead of the front itself. The pre-frontal showers should stay sub-severe with the mainline of showers and storms expected later this evening. We will likely see the heaviest precip after 6 PM. Torrential downpours, gusty winds, and the potential for some hail formation is likely within any storms that fire up. The high heat and oppressive dew point temperatures will add fuel to the fire if any storms do blossom. Daytime highs were in the mid to upper 80s with dew point temperatures in the muggy category. Tonight, showers and storms will likely linger into the early morning hours of Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO