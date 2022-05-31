ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EMERGENCY WATER MAIN REPAIR ON FM 2138 - MAYDELLE HWY

The Cherokeean Herald
 2 days ago

The water distribution system main line on FM 2138 at the Intersection of FM 2138 & CR 3141 has been damaged by an 18 wheeler. Craft-Turney WSC water operators will make repairs...

www.thecherokeean.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Longview firefighters on scene of house fire on Eckman St.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The call came in about 5:15 p.m. about a fire on Eckman Street near the intersection of Harrison Street in central Longview. Firefighters cut through the roof to let out smoke and heat. The...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Motorcyclist dies after 2-vehicle crash at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash at a Tyler intersection on Tuesday. All eastbound lanes of traffic were blocked and traffic was diverted after the major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Tyler Police Department officers and investigators were on the scene. […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Utility#County Road#Wsc#Southshore#West End#Vehicles#Craft Turney#State#Cr 3108#Cr 3141#Cr 3107#Pr 3107 Spur#Corporation
KLTV

Marshall man accused of using vehicle to push police car off road

Bullard’s Lady Panthers are in the state tournament for softball, and can’t wait to get their chance at playing for a state championship. KLTV's Jamey Boyum gets a walking tour of the new building from Longview Museum of Fine Arts Director of Design and Development Stacy Odom. Updated:...
MARSHALL, TX
wbrc.com

Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An 11-foot alligator was caught in the lake at Jones Park on Monday. According to Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle, the alligator had been in the lake area for about two weeks. A professional trapper was brought in to help catch the reptile. Shankle said the...
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

Henderson freight rail line increasing economic opportunity in Rusk

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announces bid for reelection in 2024. Sheriff Larry Smith made an announcement during a meeting at the Shriners Temple on Thursday night where he was holding his annual birthday bash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The city council in Coffee City does not have enough...
HENDERSON, TX
KTAL

RISING RENT: Skyrocketing prices put a strain on renters across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Renters in East Texas, and across the United States, have seen a drastic increase in rent prices throughout the past year. With the prices of houses increasing, the rental market is directly affected. Brian Carberry, Senior Managing Editor of Rent.com, said that the rental trends...
TYLER, TX
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Jeremy Jasper killed after a motorcycle crash near Tyler zoo (Tyler, TX)

30-year-old Jeremy Jasper killed after a motorcycle crash near Tyler zoo (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Jeremy Jasper as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon near Tyler zoo. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:45 p.m. on West Gentry Parkway and M. L. King Blvd [...]
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

New record highs for area gas prices

TYLER – After gas prices seemingly plateaued for a couple of weeks, and actually dropped a few cents, Wednesday morning saw them jump back up in East Texas to new record highs. According to our news partner KETK, AAA reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Tyler metro area reached $4.28. For the Longview region, the price spiked to $4.35. The cost of gas has been rising rapidly over the past several weeks not just in East Texas, but nationally as well. The average price across the Lone Star State is $4.29. That’s still better than most people are doing across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.67.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD announces death of student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD is mourning after they announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old high school student died. “It is with great sadness Palestine ISD shares the loss of PHS student James Michael Talley. Please remember his family in your prayers as they move through this difficult time,” said Palestine ISD. Talley passed […]
PALESTINE, TX
KICKS 105

Gattefossé Ready to Break Ground on $50 Million Project in Lufkin

This is HUGE news for the East Texas economy. A $50+ million project coming to Lufkin is about to take a major step forward. The City of Lufkin is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gattefossé’s manufacturing plant in the Lufkin Business Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 and the public is invited to attend.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Gun Store Offering Teachers and Admin Free Basic Handgun Course

The tragic events that have taken place across the world, but most specifically the tragedy at the Uvalde, Texas school is now pushing one Tyler business do to what they can to help out. The gun store, gunsmith, and gun range known as Vault Arms in Tyler, Texas is now offering free basic handgun courses to teachers and school administrators that are interested in learning how to properly handle and operate a firearm.
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

Young child dies after stove falls on him near Evadale

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is reportedly investigating the death of a small child near Evadale. Complete details are not available, but Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the young boy, which was said to be 1 year and 8 months old was injured when a stove fell on him.
EVADALE, TX
East Texas News

Suspect wanted by Livingston Police

The Livingston Police Department is investigating the burglary of a vehicle, occurring in the parking lot of a local business. The vehicle seen in these photos capture the suspect’s vehicle. Those with information on the owner or location of this vehicle are asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 936-327-3117 with reference case number 220502739.
LIVINGSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy