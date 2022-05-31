GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok – The State Medical Examiner’s Office released autopsy results for an inmate who died while in custody at the Ottawa county jail. The Medical Examiner report states 38-year-old Michael Victor died in November of last year after around a month in jail. The sheriff’s office says Victor had a medical emergency, jailers tried to render aid and took him to the hospital where he later died. On Wednesday the OSBI announced autopsy results showed he died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. (Report: Ottawa County inmate died from “;fentanyl toxicity”)

