GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: HEIER, JUSTIN...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court says that a new trial cannot be held for a man after new evidence was discovered more than 20 years after his conviction. In the matter of Appeal No. 123,959: State of Kansas v. Michael Davidson, the Kansas Supreme Court says Davidson is in the midst of a life sentence imposed on him after his conviction for first-degree murder.
JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
UPDATE: The NE Kansas Regional Notification System has notified residents the broken water line has been repaired and service was restored at 1:42 p.m. Friday afternoon. MILFORD (KSNT 27 NEWS) – There was no water in the city of Milford and areas around Milford Lake Friday morning after a water line was damaged. Emergency workers […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok – The State Medical Examiner’s Office released autopsy results for an inmate who died while in custody at the Ottawa county jail. The Medical Examiner report states 38-year-old Michael Victor died in November of last year after around a month in jail. The sheriff’s office says Victor had a medical emergency, jailers tried to render aid and took him to the hospital where he later died. On Wednesday the OSBI announced autopsy results showed he died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. (Report: Ottawa County inmate died from “;fentanyl toxicity”)
One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police arrest a woman for allegedly mistreating a dependent adult and felony theft. On February 16, 2022, information made its way to the Adult Protective Services division of the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The information was allegedly about the misuse of funds belonging to a dependent adult who lives in Pittsburg.
Kansas health officials are reporting 3,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with four new deaths. The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Enviroment include a total of 7890,127 cases for the pandemic, with a total of 8,943 deaths. The state currently reports 89 adults and five children hospitalized statewide from COVID-19. The state’s seven day average of cases is 359, which is down from 375 a week ago.
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been convicted for a second time in a 2019 murder on South Broadway. A judge has sentenced Christopher Kemmerly to more than 51 years in prison. The Wichita Police Department said that Kemmerly killed Justin Gaston, 34, at the CityHost Hotel, 4449 S.Broadway, in February 2019. The […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
A man who led police officers on a high-speed chase down a runway at the downtown airport has been indicted by a federal grand jury for disrupting airport operations as well as illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine. Efren Torres-Rodriguez, 34, of Olathe, Kansas, was arrested on Wednesday and charged...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Four teenage girls are facing charges from two law enforcement agencies on Friday following a police chase through Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a car with four 15-year-old girls in it crashed during a police pursuit on Thursday at 12:56 p.m. near mile marker 291 on Interstate 70. […]
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. – Parts of southeast Kansas saw some straight-line winds overnight that did quite a bit of damage. Residents say powerful winds knocked down several trees and even tore the roof off of some structures. People that had their fences ripped away from the wind believed a...
Plans to fund the development of Crystal Prairie Lake Park have resurfaced in the City Council’s Capital Improvement Plan, with a hefty $25 million price tag. The plans, first drafted more than a decade ago, outline the project as a 420-acre park with a 215-acre sand pit lake that would be built on land northwest of Brooks Landfill at K-96 and Hoover Road.
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a bank robbery have a suspect in custody. The Wichita Police Department has arrested 55-year-old Roland Vandenberg of Wichita on a robbery charge stemming from an investigation of a bank robbery that occurred Thursday in the 4800 block of S. Broadway. Just after...
MAY 30 – Stephanie Dugan of Wellington and Sebastian Williams of Arkansas City were involved in an injury motor vehicle versus bicycle accident in the intersection of College Street and Ames Avenue. Shindigs was the victim of theft in the 500 block of Main Street. Toby Nation of Winfield...
