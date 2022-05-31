ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS

eurekaherald.com
 4 days ago

County DeedsWarranty Deed - Jerome K. Winings to Bill J. Morris...

www.eurekaherald.com

Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, May 28-June 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: HEIER, JUSTIN...
WIBW

Court denies new trial after new evidence discovered 20+ years after conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court says that a new trial cannot be held for a man after new evidence was discovered more than 20 years after his conviction. In the matter of Appeal No. 123,959: State of Kansas v. Michael Davidson, the Kansas Supreme Court says Davidson is in the midst of a life sentence imposed on him after his conviction for first-degree murder.
fourstateshomepage.com

A police chase that covered two states ends in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
JOPLIN, MO
KSNT News

Updated: Water outage for Milford area

UPDATE: The NE Kansas Regional Notification System has notified residents the broken water line has been repaired and service was restored at 1:42 p.m. Friday afternoon. MILFORD (KSNT 27 NEWS) – There was no water in the city of Milford and areas around Milford Lake Friday morning after a water line was damaged. Emergency workers […]
MILFORD, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Inmate autopsy result, Auschwitz exhibit, and a youth mental health seminar

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok – The State Medical Examiner’s Office released autopsy results for an inmate who died while in custody at the Ottawa county jail. The Medical Examiner report states 38-year-old Michael Victor died in November of last year after around a month in jail. The sheriff’s office says Victor had a medical emergency, jailers tried to render aid and took him to the hospital where he later died. On Wednesday the OSBI announced autopsy results showed he died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. (Report: Ottawa County inmate died from “;fentanyl toxicity”)
KAKE TV

Bicyclist killed ahead of 200-mile Kansas race

One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
LYON COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County report more new COVID-19 cases

Kansas health officials are reporting 3,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with four new deaths. The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Enviroment include a total of 7890,127 cases for the pandemic, with a total of 8,943 deaths. The state currently reports 89 adults and five children hospitalized statewide from COVID-19. The state’s seven day average of cases is 359, which is down from 375 a week ago.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
KSN News

Second trial, similar verdict for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been convicted for a second time in a 2019 murder on South Broadway. A judge has sentenced Christopher Kemmerly to more than 51 years in prison. The Wichita Police Department said that Kemmerly killed Justin Gaston, 34, at the CityHost Hotel, 4449 S.Broadway, in February 2019. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Powerful straight-line winds causes building damage in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. – Parts of southeast Kansas saw some straight-line winds overnight that did quite a bit of damage. Residents say powerful winds knocked down several trees and even tore the roof off of some structures. People that had their fences ripped away from the wind believed a...
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

City Council once again discussing major park project for northwest Wichita

Plans to fund the development of Crystal Prairie Lake Park have resurfaced in the City Council’s Capital Improvement Plan, with a hefty $25 million price tag. The plans, first drafted more than a decade ago, outline the project as a 420-acre park with a 215-acre sand pit lake that would be built on land northwest of Brooks Landfill at K-96 and Hoover Road.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police capture suspect who robbed Kansas bank

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a bank robbery have a suspect in custody. The Wichita Police Department has arrested 55-year-old Roland Vandenberg of Wichita on a robbery charge stemming from an investigation of a bank robbery that occurred Thursday in the 4800 block of S. Broadway. Just after...
NewsCow

Winfield Police Activity May 16 To May 30

MAY 30 – Stephanie Dugan of Wellington and Sebastian Williams of Arkansas City were involved in an injury motor vehicle versus bicycle accident in the intersection of College Street and Ames Avenue. Shindigs was the victim of theft in the 500 block of Main Street. Toby Nation of Winfield...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS

