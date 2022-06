This year’s state revenue surplus may translate into new or increased tax credits for some Delawareans. The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee voted last week to restore a $500 tax credit for senior citizens that was cut to $400 in 2017 to fill a state revenue shortfall. Lawmakers from both parties have advocated to restore the credit, which some 70,000 residents received in 2021.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO