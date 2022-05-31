ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Standing for Evangelism: From Rural North Carolina to the Chair of Fire

By CHAD BURCHETT
sebts.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Candler, North Carolina, outside of Asheville, Matt Queen first learned about Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) during his college years. Challenging him to consider seminary, Queen’s local pastor recommended he attend SEBTS to be trained for ministry. “He trusted Southeastern,” Queen recalled, “and the fact that my pastor trusted Southeastern...

www.sebts.edu

Comments / 0

Related
avlwatchdog.org

An Open Letter to the Asheville Community

Hello, my name is Scott Carroll and today — June 1, 2022 — is my first official day as a reporter for The Asheville Watchdog. I would like to take this occasion to introduce myself, explain my role here, and ask for your help moving forward. My primary...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Candler, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Wake Forest, NC
Society
WIS-TV

Whitewater Center opening new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday. The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon). Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines...
CHARLOTTE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Half-Mile Farm – a Highlands breath of fresh air

Want to escape this summer, but not deal with air travel or driving to the coast? A two-hour drive from Asheville can take people eager for a break to Highlands. It’s a place that feels far away but is just right for a mountain getaway. Situated in the Nantahala...
HIGHLANDS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
iheart.com

One Dead in Explosion, Progress in Cold Case, Hundreds of Students Homeless

Forest City Police Make Progress In Cold Case Homicide. (Forest City, NC) -- Investigators are making big progress in a Forest City cold case homicide. It's been just over three-years since Robert Blanton was found shot to death in his Big Springs apartment. One detective tells WLOS-TV a motive and a suspect have recently been identified. Only two other homicides have been reported in Forest City since then.
ASHEVILLE, NC
lonelyplanet.com

A new US hiking trail completes the original vision of the Appalachian Trail

You're now able to finally trace your way through Benton Mackaye's original vision of the Appalachian Trail that dates back to 1921 on the Appalachian High Route © Rebecca Smith / Getty. When Jennifer Pharr Davis and Haley Blevins reached the Burnsville Town Square in North Carolina on May...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evangelism#The Chair Of Fire#Sebts#Mdiv
wkml.com

Fayetteville Bakery Among Yelp’s Top 100 Donut Shops in the Country

No surprise for regulars, but a Fayetteville bakery has been named one of the top 100 donut shops in the country, according to Yelp. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Yelp released its annual Top 100 US Donut Shops list, with Fayetteville’s Superior Bakery coming in at number 26 overall, amongst some seriously elite competitors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

River Level Halts Holiday Fun, Fire Destroys Business, Gas Prices Steady

(Asheville, NC) -- Last week's rains are causing problems for area outdoor adventure businesses. The operations manager at Asheville's Zen Tubing told WLOS-TV yesterday that early rainfall last week caused high levels on the French Broad River through the holiday weekend. Around one-thousand reservations were cancelled as a result. The business is planning to be able to open within the next couple of days.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
visithickorymetro.com

Catawba County Park System: Outdoor Heaven

Looking for outdoor adventure? Put the Catawba County Park System on your bucket list. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and bordered by the Catawba River, Catawba County offers easy access to our region’s natural play spaces: the great outdoors. Residents and visitors alike appreciate the area’s striking scenery and mountainside sunsets, but it’s the ability to truly experience the outdoors that brings people back for more. The Catawba County Park System was designed to help them do both.
forsythwoman.com

Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates: Generations of Care

(L to R) Taylor B. Maddry, Dr. Nell P. Johnson, Andi M. Wensley, Liv T. Thomas, Katelin W. Thomas. Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates is a well-respected, time-honored medical establishment in Winston-Salem. When the late Drs. Linton and Whitener first hung their shingle in 1970 on Lyndhurst Avenue, their mission was to provide exceptional obstetric and gynecological care in a comfortable and caring environment. As the stellar reputation of the founding practitioner duo spread, Lyndhurst evolved and expanded in response to the myriad health care needs of the growing number of patients by acquiring additional sites, health care providers, and support staff. Today, the main campus is situated on the former Hanes Mill plant location and boasts a gorgeous, state-of-the-art 50,000 plus square foot building with a plethora of providers and a host of services, all under the same roof. Over half a century later, Lyndhurst continues to be a practice that provides patients with the best possible individualized care and is proud of the fact that they are delivering their 4thgeneration of babies!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy