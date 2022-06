According to fashion stylist and Fashion Crimes Podcast host Holly Katz, "Nothing is more in style than keeping the sun off of your face this summer," and I can't help but agree. And while sunscreen remains the most important means of protecting your skin from the sun, the best summer hats, from beach hats to bucket hats, can also provide-much needed shade to your face whether you're lounging by the pool, romping around on the beach, or simply going to and from your office.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO