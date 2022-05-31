The MOSIS Service of USC Information Sciences Institute and WIN Semiconductors Corp to Collaborate on III-V Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing

The four-week residential summer program, hosted by USC Viterbi’s Information Sciences Institute, aims to expose students to topics like AI, coding, and robotics. USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI), a unit of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and Amazon have joined forces to launch a new summer program designed to support and encourage underrepresented students to enter STEM college education and careers. The program, named Stimulating STEM, will run for the first time this June. It is open to high school juniors, seniors, and first-year community college students in selected institutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO