Los Angeles, CA

The MOSIS Service of USC Information Sciences Institute and WIN Semiconductors Corp to Collaborate on III-V Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MOSIS Service of Information Sciences Institute, University of Southern California and WIN Semiconductors Corp. announced a Memorandum of Understanding. LOS ANGELES (MAY 31, 2022) – The MOSIS Service of Information Sciences Institute, University of Southern California and WIN Semiconductors Corp. today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the development...

