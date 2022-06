He was much older when they met. Now happily married for 25 years, Julie and Raymond (not their real names) are dealing with the frustration and exhaustion of caregiving. Raymond had a severe stroke over three years ago. Julie is his main caregiver, but since he is a big man confined to a wheelchair, is paralyzed on one side and has limited speech, it’s impossible for her to do it alone.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO