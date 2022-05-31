Joel Embiid undergoes surgery

Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb, according to the #Sixers: Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.

Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid says last time he was told he will definitely need surgery for his thumb, and doesn’t think he needs surgery for his face, but that he’s going to check with the doctors now that the season is done. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 12, 2022

Ira Winderman: Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s hand will not get better or worse. Surgery remains required. “He’s able to play and we’re thankful for that.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 12, 2022

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “as good as he can be” with everything he has going on, and that he’ll give Philly everything he has tonight. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 12, 2022