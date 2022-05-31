ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid undergoes surgery

 2 days ago
Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb, according to the #Sixers: Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.

Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: #Sixers star center Joel Embiid undergoes pair of surgical procedures but doesn't need one to repair facial fracture:

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Joel Embiid has surgery on right thumb, left index finger; expected to be ready for 76ers’ training camp

https://t.co/2GibfdagtC pic.twitter.com/KKiI01KU8D12:11 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: #Sixers star Joel Embiid undergoes pair of surgical procedures: https://t.co/1fJLEtyxMQ #76ers pic.twitter.com/mIQKNIjLcc11:54 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb, according to the #Sixers: Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger.

Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. – 11:21 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say that Joel Embiid underwent surgery Monday to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb. Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. – 11:15 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb on his shooting hand, according to a Sixers team official. – 11:15 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Sixers announce that Joel Embiid has undergone surgery on his right thumb and left index finger.

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid had surgery yesterday to repair the sprained right thumb he suffered in the first-round series against the Raptors, according to the Sixers. He also had a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger. – 11:15 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Sixers say Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb. Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger.

Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. #Sixers11:15 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Team: Joel Embiid underwent surgery Sunday to repair his sprained right thumb and another procedure to repair injury to left index finger. He’s expected to be ready for #Sixers training camp in mid-September. – 11:14 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers say Joel Embiid had surgery Monday to repair his sprained right thumb. He also had a procedure for an injury to his left index finger.

The team says neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. – 11:14 AM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid underwent surgery on Monday to repair his sprained right thumb. He also had a separate procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger, per a #Sixers official – 11:13 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers say Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb that he injured during the playoffs, and that he also has a procedure done to repair an injury to his left index finger.

He’s expected to be ready for training camp. – 11:13 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Per Sixers:

Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb. A separate procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger.

Neither is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for camp in the fall. – 11:13 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers’ Joel Embiid underwent surgery Monday to repair his right thumb injury, per the team, and he also had a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. – 11:12 AM

Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid says last time he was told he will definitely need surgery for his thumb, and doesn’t think he needs surgery for his face, but that he’s going to check with the doctors now that the season is done. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 12, 2022

Ira Winderman: Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s hand will not get better or worse. Surgery remains required. “He’s able to play and we’re thankful for that.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 12, 2022

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “as good as he can be” with everything he has going on, and that he’ll give Philly everything he has tonight. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 12, 2022

