ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Maximize Your Membership Program

kfmo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Farmington, MO) Executives with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce have what is...

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Missouri representatives work to save 1,000 GKN jobs

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – GKN Aerospace announced in February it will shut down its factory in Hazelwood by the end of 2023. Some area lawmakers are trying to save those jobs. 1,000 jobs are at stake, and GKN Aerospace said those layoffs are starting soon. When leaders announced the closure, they said the company would start […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns buy Hillermann Nursery, Schulte’s Bakery

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions. The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
WASHINGTON, MO
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Farmington, MO
Business
City
Farmington, MO
themissouritimes.com

Mo Hives looks to pollinate Missouri’s cities

Kansas City— Just a few years ago, Marion Pierson was a pediatrician, and afraid of bees. Today, she’s the founder and director of Mo Hives KC. Mo Hives, which launched in 2020, is a non-profit urban focused organization that will be expanding to Springfield, St. Louis and Jefferson City this summer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maximize#The Chamber Candy Hente
darnews.com

Butler County Health Department & Missouri Highlands unveil Narcan Vending Machine

“Many other states have implemented similar machines, but they are available in county jails or drug rehab facilities, so this makes our machine very unique in our community.” said Goodin, “It is my hope that we are now able to reach more people and put Narcan in the hands of those who need it the most.”
constructforstl.org

Millstone Weber’s Bob Hofer Dies at 64

The construction industry lost a giant over the weekend. Robert W. Hofer, Jr. died Sunday morning after a brief battle with cancer. He turned 64 on May 15. Bob Hofer was an integral part of the Millstone Weber – and Bangert Brothers Construction Co. and Millstone Bangert, Inc. before that – for more than 40 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
kfmo.com

Officer Of The Year Program

(Park Hills, MO) Leaders at the Mineral Area Elks Lodge are using the Officer of the Year Program to reward law enforcement officials and first responders recognition. The Exalted Ruler of the Lodge, Roland Seal, says they select the winner of the award based off of who is selected by the department administrators.
PARK HILLS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Bob’s Drive-In to re-open with new owner, menu offerings

When Bob’s Drive-In re-opens in Imperial next month, the menu will feature a mix of the familiar and the new. Jeff Jercinovic, 41, of Arnold purchased the landmark restaurant known for its hamburgers and ice cream, and he and his cousin and general manager, Kim Ferguson, 52, of Bloomsdale, plan to re-open it in early June.
IMPERIAL, MO
kjluradio.com

Bridge replacement project in Phelps County could delay emergency services

A Phelps County ambulance district is asking you to think ahead in case you need emergency services. A section of Route B, just south of Royal, will be closed June 1 through September 2 for the removal and replacement of a bridge. The St. James Ambulance District says it has a contingency plan to serve those living north of St. James, but the new, temporary routes will delay service. They’re asking anyone who calls 911 to relay the best possible route to the emergency to prevent further delays.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy