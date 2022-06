The median home price in Tucson is still rising, but experts say it is starting to slow down. That could make it easier to buy a home, but it could also stall construction. Jim Tofel is a managing member of Tofel Dent Construction, and he said because houses have become unaffordable to many, there is less demand for them. That could calm the market down altogether.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO