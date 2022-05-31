ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Hannah Sirois of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Beautiful Kauai Home for $3.235M

luxuryrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 4959 Kaulu Street by Hannah Sirois for $3.235 million. Hannah represented both the buyers and sellers on this transaction. Effortless and perfectly presented is this premier 2-bedroom 2-bath Kukuiula cottage...

