ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Gauff, 18, Trevisan, 28, Reach 1st Slam Semifinal in Paris

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 18 after eliminating 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens at the...

krod.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Paris, TX
Sports
City
Paris, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy