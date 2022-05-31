ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
An 18-year-old woman was grabbed by a man who followed her as she ran on a park trail in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called to the trail near Oak Grove Park on Tuesday.

The victim said she was running on the trail and was being followed by a man who was walking his bike. The man attempted to talk with her, and then "grabbed her wrist," police said. She was able to fight off the man and run away.

An appeal has now been issued to find the man, with police saying there will be increased patrols on the trail as a result.

The suspect is described as a white man aged 40-50 years old. He is around 6'1" tall, with a "slim build, a black mustache, and short black hair."

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, sunglasses, and blue or black shorts. He was walking a grey/black mountain bike, and was last seen heading north on the trail near 103rd Avenue North.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

David Schulte
3d ago

time to have a big rocker or a pitbull to protect you or in self-defense pick up weights and curl them. still not enough get your permit when you're old enough and Carrie I'm learning to do it right. not foolish like some people do. but God protect you.

Robert Simonson
3d ago

It’s sickening that women can’t live their lives without being worried about losers like this.

Concerned@
3d ago

I walk this trail just about every day, I have a ccw but seldom carry on my “peaceful” walk. That changes today…

