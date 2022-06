(CBS4) – Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky on Friday filed a $1 million notice of claim, putting Arapahoe County Human Services on notice that she intends to file a formal lawsuit against the agency over the conduct of one of their social workers, Robin Niceta. Niceta is charged with filing a false sexual assault claim against Jurinsky. Danielle Jurinsky (credit: CBS) “This should have never happened,” Jurinsky told CBS4 on Friday. “It is time to send a message to make sure this never happens again.” In January, Jurinsky appeared on the Steffan Tubbs radio show and criticized then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson saying,...

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO