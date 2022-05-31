ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'It is a great honor to be invited to the White House': BTS appears in the briefing room and thanks enormous K-Pop 'army' for supporting crackdown on anti-Asian hate crimes

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Members of the K-pop band BTS made an appearance Tuesday in the White House briefing room before their private meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.

'We're BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House tonight to discuss important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,' said RM, addressing the room in English, while the other six members of the group spoke in Korean.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre escorted the seven pop stars to the podium, but wouldn't let them answer questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrqFW_0fw2ow0X00
RM (center) a member of the K-pop group BTS addresses reporters Tuesday in the White House briefing room, marking the final day of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a47WU_0fw2ow0X00
The K-pop band BTS attracted hoards of journalists to the briefing room for Tuesday's appearance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LeVl_0fw2ow0X00
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre welcomes the K-pop group BTS to the White House briefing room on Tuesday before the band heads into a private meeting with President Joe Biden 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcSSN_0fw2ow0X00
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, welcomes BTS to the White House briefing room Tuesday ahead of a private meeting with President Joe Biden 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR6d6_0fw2ow0X00
Droves of reporters showed up to Tuesday's White House press briefing to catch a glimpse of the K-pop group, BTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPXda_0fw2ow0X00
The seven members of the K-pop supergroup BTS line up behind White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GBG6_0fw2ow0X00
A doll in the likeness of BTS member Jungkook is displayed outside the White House on Tuesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Vrf1_0fw2ow0X00
Fans of BTS reach through the fencing outside the White House on Tuesday. The K-pop stars addressed the White House briefing room and then will have a private meeting with the president afterward 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LX6bb_0fw2ow0X00
A fan of BTS holds up a poster of the boy band outside the White House on Tuesday, when the seven members were due to meet with President Joe Biden 

They're slated to hold a private meeting with the president, a self-confessed fan, later Tuesday afternoon.

Fans of the supergroup were spotted outside the White House in advance of BTS' appearance.

Inside, the briefing room was packed.

Tuesday marked the final day of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

'We joined the White House to stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate,' BTS member Jin said.

'We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again,' added Jimin.

Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, hate crimes against Asians have been on the rise.

'We are here today thanks to our army, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful,' said J-Hope.

'We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world transcending languages and cultural barriers,' added Jungkook. 'We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all the things.'

Suga then stepped forward and said, 'It's not wrong to be different.'

'Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences,' he said.

And then V took the podium.

'Everyone has their own history,' he said. 'We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.'

RM then concluded the appearance, again speaking in English.

'Lastly we thank President Biden and the White House for giving this important opportunity to speak about the important causes, remind ourselves of what we can do as artists,' he said. 'Once again thank you very much.'

Several reporters shouted questions at the pop group, but Jean-Pierre ushered the singers out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Nyi_0fw2ow0X00
Members of the K-pop group BTS arrive to join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the Tuesday briefing 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ej7Q_0fw2ow0X00
Fans of BTS hold up a blanket decorated with cartoon versions of the seven singers outside the White House on Tuesday 

Since the early months of his administration, Biden has spoken out against Asian-American hate.

He blasted former President Donald Trump for using terms like the 'China virus' to refer to COVID.

'It's the coronavirus. Full stop,' Biden said in March 2021 after a shooter targeted Asians, and in particular Asian women, at spas outside of Atlanta.

More recently, a shooting at a Taiwanese southern California church that killed one and injured five is now being investigated as a hate crime, as is a shooting at a Dallas salon that wounded three women of Asian descent.

Both incidents happened this month.

The group Stop AAPI Hate tracked more than 10,000 hate incidents against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders since March 2020, when COVID lockdowns began, and the end of last year.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously connected Trump's rhetoric to the uptick in hate crimes.

'I think there's no question that some of the damaging rhetoric that we saw during the prior administration blaming - calling COVID the Wuhan virus or other things, led to perceptions of the Asian-American community that are inaccurate, unfair, have raised threatening, has elevated threats against Asian-Americans and we're seeing that around the country,' Psaki said.

Biden previously made moves to stop usage of the term by signing an executive order titled 'Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States' on day No. 6 of his presidency.

'The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin,' the order said.

'Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons,' it continued.

Biden returned a week ago from his first trip to Asia as president, where he met with new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, before traveling to Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leaders of the Quad nations.

As part of the coverage of Biden's trip, Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show ran a dubbed clip of Biden singing BTS' hit song, Butter.

Comments / 0

#K Pop#Asian People#The White House#Anti Asian#Rm#Korean#Native Hawaiian#Aanhpi#Asian American#Asians
