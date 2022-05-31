ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

BTS Makes Brief Statement About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes At White House Briefing; K-Pop Sensations Will Meet With President Joe Biden

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVf5V_0fw2omQV00

Click here to read the full article.

South Korean pop band BTS appeared at Tuesday’s White House press briefing to make a short statement in advance of their meeting with President Joe Biden .

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared at the White House lectern and each took turns reading from a short statement on the purpose of their visit: To commemorate AANHPI Heritage Month and to meet with President Joe Biden.

According to an interpreter, Jimin told reporters, “We were devastated by the recent surge in hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes. To put a stop on this and support the cause, we would like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

“We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things,” Jungkook said. Suga said, “It’s not wrong to be different. We think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

Some journalists shouted questions to the septet, but they did not take questions.

Their appearance was immediately followed by remarks from Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, who told reporters, “So I get to go home and tell my kids BTS opened for me. I did not expect that when I woke up this morning.”

The White House has tapped pop culture figures to help in certain messaging initiatives. Earlier this month, Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden for an East Room event focused on mental health. Paris Hilton also visited the White House this month, to talk about child abuse in residential facilities. Angelina Jolie and Olivia Rodrigo also have made visits, and the administration enlisted celebrities and YouTube stars to promote Covid vaccinations.

BTS is scheduled to meet with Biden on Tuesday afternoon, but it is closed to the press.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
Deadline

Joe Biden To Headline DNC Fundraiser At Home Of Haim And Cheryl Saban

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance at a Los Angeles fundraiser as president next week when he headlines an event at the home of Haim and Cheryl Saban. According to an invite obtained by Deadline, the event is likely to be in the early in the evening of June 10. Biden will be in Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also is billed as one of the event’s special guests. The fundraiser will raise money for the Democratic National Committee’s Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund. Tickets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Networks To Carry President Joe Biden’s Address On Gun Violence

Click here to read the full article. Broadcast and cable networks plan to carry President Joe Biden’s address on gun reform on Thursday evening. The speech is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM PT, and Biden plans to call for congressional action in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, TX, Buffalo, NY and Tulsa, OK. In the Senate, a bipartisan group has been meeting on a potential package of measures, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to bring a series of proposals to the floor next week. In addition to coverage on major cable news networks, David Muir will anchor...
TULSA, OK
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
Deadline

Queen Withdraws From Friday Platinum Jubilee Service After Suffering “Discomfort” During Thursday Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II has withdrawn from attending the UK’s Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The monarch has expressed her reluctance to stay away in a statement, which added that her son The Prince of Wales will be representing her the service, which will be televised on Friday as part of the second day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. The decision for the Queen to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations....
NFL
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Brian Deese
Deadline

Johnny Depp Reacts To Verdict In Amber Heard Trial: “Jury Gave Me My Life Back”

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp released a statement minutes after the verdicts were read in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. “The jury gave me my life back,” he said, adding later. “Truth never perishes.” Amber Heard Says She Is “Heartbroken” By Verdict In Favor Of Johnny Depp: “The Disappointment I Feel Today Is Beyond Words” The jury in Fairfax, VA, today awarded Depp $15 million in damages against Heard over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The five-man, two-woman civil jury later...
FAIRFAX, VA
Deadline

Jamie Dimon, Head Of Largest US Bank, Predicts “Economic Hurricane” In Next Few Months

Click here to read the full article. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is telling investors to batten down the hatches, as the Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy are potentially creating an economic hurricane. Dimon, speaking at a financial conference sponsored by AllianceBernstein, said, “It’s a hurricane. Right now, it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine, everyone thinks the Fed can handle this,” according to Bloomberg. However, “That hurricane is right out there, down the road, coming our way,” he added. “We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy or Andrew or something like that....
NFL
Deadline

Amber Heard Wants To Appeal Jury Decision In Favor Of Johnny Depp, Her Attorney Tells ‘Today’: “She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It”

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s attorney, appearing on NBC’s Today, said that her client “absolutely” wants to appeal a Virginia jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that the actress is liable for defamation in her Washington Post op ed claiming domestic abuse. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie. In the interview, Bredehoft blamed a number of factors for Heard’s loss, citing evidentiary decisions as well as the influence of social media. “She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been...
NFL
Deadline

Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta Platforms, Formerly Facebook, Because of Company Investigation, Burnout – WSJ Report

Click here to read the full article. The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him. “None of this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#White House Briefing#South Korean#Aanhpi Heritage Month#Asian American#The White House#Anti Asian#Cspan
Deadline

‘Twisted Metal’: Richard Cabral Sets First Post-‘Mayans M.C.’ Role With Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominee Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C., American Crime) has joined the cast of Peacock’s Twisted Metal. Cabral will star as Quiet’s (Stephanie Beatriz) overprotective brother Loud in the live-action video game adaptation. From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal is a half-hour action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider (Anthony Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage...
NFL
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Barrel-Rolling To $290M, Becoming Tom Cruise’s Top-Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office – Saturday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. Saturday AM Update: Refresh for more analysis and chart Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick held throughout the week, and it’s holding at a brilliant steady in weekend 2. I’m hearing that it’s -33% ease is one of the best for a wide release that’s opened to north of $100M, ahead of the -40% posted by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015. Top Gun 2 is looking at $84.5M (again, rivals have it higher, but why get over your skis in this pandemic marketplace) which will put it at $290M EOD Sunday; easily the best Tom Cruise...
NFL
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today. In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan....
NFL
Deadline

New CNN Boss Chris Licht Wants To Cut Back On Use Of “Breaking News” Chyron, Announces Creation Of “Guns In America” Beat

Click here to read the full article. Chris Licht, who took over leadership of CNN Worldwide last month, wants to rein in the use of the “breaking news” banner. In a memo to employees on Thursday, Licht wrote that the network has added a “breaking news” guideline to its stylebook, addressing complaints that the banner is overused. “It has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience,” Licht said, according to the memo obtained by Deadline (read it below). Licht added, “We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers. You’ve already...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

“Too Old And Lazy”: Official BBC Historian Slams Choice To Head British Regulator Ofcom

Click here to read the full article. Michael Grade may be one of the British television industry’s elder statesmen, but this does not necessarily make him the right person to lead the country’s TV regulator Ofcom, apparently. Professor Jean Seaton, the BBC’s official historian, labelled the 79-year-old former producer turned TV executive “too old to be chair of Ofcom, too lazy to be chair of Ofcom, too many conflicts of interest” at a panel to discuss the BBC’s future, which took place at Hay Festival on Saturday. The professor accused the government, which appointed Grade to the post, of “an enormous bullying...
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Trial; Jury Sides With Amber Heard In One Counterclaim

Click here to read the full article. (Updated with more details & statements) Johnny Depp has won his defamation trial against Amber Heard, a Virginia jury decided Wednesday. After less than three days of deliberation, the seven-person panel ruled that the Aquaman star defamed Depp in a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed. In the piece, Heard described herself as the “public face of domestic abuse,” more than two years after she accused Depp of physical abuse and obtained a restraining order against him. Depp was seeking $50 million in damages, but the jury has awarded him $15 million — $10 million in compensatory...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Real’ Wraps Up Eight Seasons In Daytime; “There Was Never A Show That Looked Like Us”

Click here to read the full article. Another Telepictures talk show wrapped up a successful run in daytime today. The women of The Real — Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais — said goodbye after eight seasons and 1,360 episodes in syndication. Eight days after Ellen DeGeneres bid farewell to her daytime audience of 19 seasons, the women of The Real let the tears flow as they looked back at some of their more memorable moments  — like when Love got a surprise visit from Idris Elba, Houghton’s wedding in Paris, the show’s interview with Michelle Obama,...
NFL
Deadline

Disney Hires Apple Vet Mark Bozon As Key Overseer Of Metaverse Push

Click here to read the full article. Mark Bozon, who spent 12 years at Apple in creative and gaming executive roles, has been hired by Disney in a senior post to help oversee the company’s push into the metaverse. With the title of VP, Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences, Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on “interconnected consumer experiences across immersive new storytelling canvases.” He will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues. Bozon was hired by Mike White, senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences. Earlier this year, White was appointed to the role...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy