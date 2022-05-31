BTS Makes Brief Statement About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes At White House Briefing; K-Pop Sensations Will Meet With President Joe Biden

Click here to read the full article.

South Korean pop band BTS appeared at Tuesday’s White House press briefing to make a short statement in advance of their meeting with President Joe Biden .

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared at the White House lectern and each took turns reading from a short statement on the purpose of their visit: To commemorate AANHPI Heritage Month and to meet with President Joe Biden.

According to an interpreter, Jimin told reporters, “We were devastated by the recent surge in hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes. To put a stop on this and support the cause, we would like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

“We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things,” Jungkook said. Suga said, “It’s not wrong to be different. We think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

Some journalists shouted questions to the septet, but they did not take questions.

Their appearance was immediately followed by remarks from Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, who told reporters, “So I get to go home and tell my kids BTS opened for me. I did not expect that when I woke up this morning.”

The White House has tapped pop culture figures to help in certain messaging initiatives. Earlier this month, Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden for an East Room event focused on mental health. Paris Hilton also visited the White House this month, to talk about child abuse in residential facilities. Angelina Jolie and Olivia Rodrigo also have made visits, and the administration enlisted celebrities and YouTube stars to promote Covid vaccinations.

BTS is scheduled to meet with Biden on Tuesday afternoon, but it is closed to the press.