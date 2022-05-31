ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. States With the Fastest-Growing Economies

By Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxsPe_0fw2oh0s00

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have struggled to understand exactly what is happening with the U.S. economy. In the spring of 2020, many observers feared massive job loss and economic hardship, but robust federal stimulus helped stem the worst effects . Through much of 2021, the labor market experienced an unprecedented combination of relatively high unemployment, high numbers of job vacancies, and record numbers of job switches. Better-than-expected economic performance throughout the pandemic has given more households the means to spend on big purchases like houses or durable goods —leading to massive price increases in many categories. Looming over it all was the pandemic itself, as waves of COVID-19 could suddenly depress demand in categories like hospitality and travel or snarl the supply chains that the economy relies on.

Today, the economy does show some worrying signs. Since the start of the year, the U.S. stock market has suffered staggering losses . Inflation has dominated headlines for almost a year, with the Consumer Price Index rising at its fastest rate in decades. The U.S. Federal Reserve has embarked on a series of interest rate hikes to cool demand in the economy, which should reduce inflation but could also send the economy into a recession. Global events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a recent wave of COVID cases in China could continue to disrupt global supply chains and make it harder to find certain goods. Amid all this news, consumer confidence in the economy has fallen in recent months and remains below pre-pandemic levels.

But by many other key indicators, the overall economic picture is strong. Real GDP grew by 5.7% over 2021, powered by strong consumer demand and a rebound effect for many industries after a difficult 2020. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6%, just above the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%, and the tight labor market has helped push workers’ wages higher . Thanks to increased savings and strong investment returns during much of the pandemic, more entrepreneurs have had the resources to start new businesses.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Rep. Donalds on inflation: Biden is 'selling us out to the Chinese

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., argued on Sunday that President Biden’s economic plans are "disastrous" for America and "empower China." Speaking during an exclusive interview on "Sunday Morning Futures," Donalds argued that Biden is "selling us out to the Chinese." The Florida congressman made the arguments as inflation sits near...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Private payrolls add just 128,000 jobs in May - the worst of the pandemic recovery and HALF economist expectations - in another miss for Biden's economy

Private payroll job growth slowed in May, delivering more bad news for President Joe Biden, amid reports that businesses are struggling to recruit workers for open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report published on Thursday morning. Companies added 128,000 jobs last month, fall far short of the 300,000...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Real Gdp#Consumer Price Index#The U S Federal Reserve#Russian#Covid
FOXBusiness

Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing gauge drops to lowest level in 2 years

Manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region slowed markedly in May, with a key gauge posting the weakest growth since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released Thursday. The bank's benchmark manufacturing index unexpectedly slumped to 2.6 in May,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Companies in May added fewest jobs since start of economic recovery: ADP report

Job growth among private companies slowed in May to its most glacial pace since the start of the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic. On Thursday, payroll processing firm ADP said private payrolls grew by 128,000 in May — much worse than anticipated and a harbinger for Friday’s much-anticipated May jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Job openings near record highs despite Fed rate hikes

The labor market showed resiliency in April despite the Federal Reserve driving up interest rates in an attempt to stave off inflation . The number of job openings in April was at 11.4 million, near record levels, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics . The previous record number of job openings was notched in March, which was upwardly revised this week to 11.9 million.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global factory growth stunted by war, China's COVID curbs

LONDON/TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Global growth in factory activity slowed in May as China's strict coronavirus curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted supply chains and dampened demand, adding to woes for businesses already struggling with surging raw material prices. Manufacturing growth slowed last month in economies as diverse...
WORLD
Business Insider

A Goldilocks economy is when all economic conditions are 'just right'

A Goldilocks economy refers to a period of time when all economic conditions are "just right." A Goldilocks economy is generally characterized by economic growth, low inflation, and low unemployment. This is a temporary period of time that can be impacted by monetary policy and current events. We're all familiar...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's economy grows at 4.1% y/y in March qtr, slowest pace in a year

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - India's economic growth slipped to 4.1% year-on-year in January -March, data showed on Tuesday, dragged down by soaring prices that could make the central bank's task of taming inflation without hitting growth more difficult. Gross domestic product grew 4.1% year-on-year in January-March quarter, the data...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

UK Manufacturing Growth Hits 16-month Low In May -PMI

British manufacturing activity expanded in May at the weakest rate since January 2021, as producers of consumer goods struggled against a worsening cost-of-living crunch, a survey showed on Wednesday. The final estimate of the S&P Global UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 54.6 in May from 55.8 in...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US in 'largest bubble of our lifetime,' investment expert warns

Eddie Ghabour, the co-founder of Key Advisors Group LLC, warned on Wednesday that the U.S. is in the "largest bubble of our lifetime," and it's going to burst as the Federal Reserve is "going to suck liquidity out of the system." Ghabour made the prediction on "Varney & Co." one...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia FX bears retreat slightly, China concerns persist - Reuters poll

June 2 (Reuters) - Bearish bets on Asian currencies reduced on signs that China's economic pain may abate with easing of COVID-19 curbs, but analysts were still wary of future lockdowns and the direction of U.S. monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions on South Korea's won...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Fed's Beige Book reports US economy slowing in some areas as inflation roars

The U.S. economy showed signs of decelerating in some parts of the country during the spring as sky-high inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a labor shortage weighed on businesses, according to a new Federal Reserve report. In its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book, the Fed...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy