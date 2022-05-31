ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets demote struggling 1B/OF Dominic Smith to Triple-A

By JAKE SEINER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWpMn_0fw2oI8p00

The New York Mets have optioned first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid a slow start to the season for the 26-year-old.

The Mets announced Smith's demotion Tuesday and promoted right-hander Adonis Medina before a game against the Washington Nationals.

“We needed a pitcher to try to keep everybody healthy down there,” manager Buck Showalter said. “And Dom was the option we ended up with.”

Smith batted .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but the 2013 first-round pick has struggled to replicate that success. He is hitting .186 this season without a home run in 101 plate appearances and with a .543 OPS.

Smith has played parts of six seasons in the majors and hasn't played regularly at Triple-A since 2018. Showalter said Smith will primarily play first base with Syracuse.

“Give him a chance to get back to the things we know he's capable of,” Showalter said. “Hopefully, he can do that and I have a lot of confidence he will and get back up here and help us.”

Sending down Smith allows the Mets to keep outfielder Nick Plummer on the roster. Plummer, a 25-year-old former first-round pick with five big league games, had four RBIs in a 13-5 win over Washington on Monday and hit a tying homer in the ninth inning of a 5-4, 10-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday for his first major league hit.

Plummer is a better outfield defender than Smith, making him a versatile late-game option for Showalter.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup for the fourth straight day with a sore right wrist, but Showalter said he's improving and could start Wednesday or Thursday.

Right-hander Tylor Megill threw a simulated game Tuesday and could make a minor league rehab start soon. Megill hasn't pitched since May 11 with right biceps inflammation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Gets Rocked By Yankees in Return to New York

Noah Syndergaard took the mound in New York for the first time since leaving the Mets in free agency and his return to The Big Apple did not go as planned. The Angels right-hander was chased from the game after just 2.1 innings pitched, allowing five runs on seven hits. He didn't strike out a single batter.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Brandon Nimmo, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

NEW YORK -- Several banged up New York Mets players appear to be trending in the right direction towards returning to the club. Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has not played since Friday, May 27 due to a sprained wrist, is out of the lineup again on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. However, manager Buck Showalter says he had a good day, his wrist has improved and he is expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday or Thursday. Nimmo will likely be available off the bench on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets drop encouraging Jacob deGrom update ahead of West Coast road trip

The New York Mets are preparing to head out West for an extended road trip to start off the month of June. While fans won’t be seeing the team in Queens for a couple of weeks, Buck Showalter dropped some encouraging news that will have supporters fired up for what’s to come. According to Joe Pantorno, Buck Showalter indicated that ace Jacob deGrom would be joining the Mets out West for their upcoming road trip, indicating that a potential return could be in the cards for the superstar starting pitcher in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Washington, CA
City
Philadelphia, NY
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Mets' Nick Plummer riding pine Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning forward Ross Colton’s ‘disdain’ for the Rangers runs deep

NEW YORK — Lightning forward Ross Colton’s “disdain” for the New York Rangers started when he was a kid growing up in New Jersey rooting for the rival Devils. Colton remembers the 30-minute NJ Transit train rides with his older brother, Robert, to Newark to watch Devils home games at the Prudential Center, including New Jersey’s Eastern Conference final win over the Rangers in 2012.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Named Potential Cut Candidate

The New York Giants are gradually retooling their roster under new management. That could mean moving on from a 2019 draft pick who showed tremendous promise early in his career. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus identified fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton as a candidate to get released or traded....
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Wins NL Player of Week

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been on a torrid stretch at the plate lately - and on Tuesday he was recognized for his recent hot hitting. Lindor was named National League Player of the Week for slashing .348/.407/.870 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, 10 runs scored and 14 RBIs from May 23 through 29.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adonis Medina
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Buck Showalter
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/1/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Yankees are off to one of the best overall starts in Major League Baseball this season, but with the calendar flipping over to June, it’s about time for the ol’ trade deadline rumor mill to fire up once again. As good as the Yankees have been, there are some glaring holes in this roster and Brian Cashman is going to have his work cut out for him this July. Enter everyone’s favorite source, the unnamed MLB insider.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB fans have hilarious reactions to Mets’ strange complaints

While the series pitting the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers against each other is about as big a series as Major League Baseball can offer in the first week of June, a lot of the drama and intrigue is coming before the first pitch. Before Thursday’s game, it...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Triple A#The Washington Nationals
Yardbarker

Report: New York Mets Offered Aaron Loup Contract in Free Agency

The New York Mets had a fantastic offseason, adding the likes of Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha in free agency, while trading for Chris Bassitt. But the one player they let walk, who seemed like a must re-sign at the time, was lefty relief pitcher Aaron Loup, who posted a historic 0.95 ERA a season ago in Queens. However, Loup bolted for the Los Angeles Angels, landing a two-year, $17 million deal, which includes a $7.5 million option in 2024 or a $2.5 million buyout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud catching for Atlanta on Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. d'Arnaud will take over behind the plate after William Contreras was rested at Coors Field. In a matchup against left-hander Austin Gomber, our models project d'Arnaud to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Travis d'Arnaud homers twice as Braves bash Rockies

EditorsNote: adds info to third graf; adds “Austin” in sixth graf. Travis d’Arnaud hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high six runs to help the visiting Atlanta Braves defeat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Denver.
DENVER, CO
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy