ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities identify man who drowned in El Dorado Park lake

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified an elderly man who drowned in a lake at El Dorado Park on Monday.

Several witnesses saw 79-year-old Perlito Lao submerge into the lake but not resurface around 5 p.m. on Monday, prompting several 911 calls, according to LBFD spokesman Capt. Jack Crabtree. Public records show Lao lived in Fullerton.

Lao was pulled from the water around 6:45 p.m. by the fire department’s dive team and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lao’s cause of death was deemed an accidental drowning and the Long Beach Police Department said no foul play is suspected.

Lao was found in the northernmost region of the park in the area behind the Long Beach Towne Center, said Crabtree.

It is not known why Lao went into the water. Swimming is not allowed in any of the park’s lakes, according to park officials.

Rationing, saltwater toilets and desalination: How Catalina hopes to survive historic drought

The post Authorities identify man who drowned in El Dorado Park lake appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Fullerton, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Mountain lion spotted in Simi Valley; nearby school on lockdown

Authorities are searching for a mountain lion spotted strolling through Simi Valley on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Royal Avenue and conducted a search for the 110-pound creature, the Simi Valley Police Department said in an advisory. The mountain lion was then seen moving west in the 1300 […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Long Beach Post

Second person arrested in connection to February slaying of Signal Hill man near Poly High School, police say

Jalen Jackson, 19, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder following an investigation that led detectives to believe he was the gunman who shot 31-year-old Nashon Wall on Feb. 2. The post Second person arrested in connection to February slaying of Signal Hill man near Poly High School, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayor's office employee hits, kills pedestrian on freeway

LOS ANGELES - The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian on the Hollywood (170) Freeway in North Hollywood, the mayor's office confirmed Wednesday. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was struck around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound freeway at Victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Rationing#Swimming#Desalination#911#Accident#Lbfd
Canyon News

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS LA

Orange County 'Coastal Fire' chopper controversy

There was only one firefighting chopper in the air for the first hour of the Coastal Fire, which broke out last month in Laguna Niguel and destroyed 20 homes. Now many people are wondering why neither of the two sheriff's helicopters were used on the flames. RELATED: Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Laguna NiguelIt's like, I miss my house. I want to go to my house, but it just doesn't exist anymore," said Ramin Yazdi, whose home was destroyed in the fire. As the flames raced toward his Coronado Pointe community, the only water-dropping helicopter fighting the fire, for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Group who broke into vacant Caltrans homes in El Sereno fighting to stay

For the last year, Ruby Gordillo is proud that she can call a once-vacant house on Sheffield Avenue in El Sereno her home."This is what I call home," said Gordillo. "I live here with my husband, my three kids, three cats and a dog."Two years ago, Gordillo led a group called "Reclaiming our Homes" and broke into the vacant homes which were supposed to be demolished for the failed 710 freeway extension project. "We were extremely scared," said Gordillo. "We were very sure that we were going to be arrested."Instead, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles negotiated a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

‘This is a public health issue’: Long Beach health workers prepared for mass shooting event but hope it never comes

In the wake of several mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, hundreds of health professionals and first responders gathered outside Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for a rally against gun violence. The most recent high-profile mass shooting occurred Wednesday at a Tusla, Oklahoma medical facility in which four people were killed, […] The post ‘This is a public health issue’: Long Beach health workers prepared for mass shooting event but hope it never comes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Palmdale Shooting Victim Identified

PALMDALE – A 32-year-old man who was shot to death inside a home in Palmdale was identified Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, Dante Pickens- Horton was the shooting victim. His city of residency was not immediately known. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded...
PALMDALE, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy