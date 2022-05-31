Authorities identify man who drowned in El Dorado Park lake

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified an elderly man who drowned in a lake at El Dorado Park on Monday.

Several witnesses saw 79-year-old Perlito Lao submerge into the lake but not resurface around 5 p.m. on Monday, prompting several 911 calls, according to LBFD spokesman Capt. Jack Crabtree. Public records show Lao lived in Fullerton.

Lao was pulled from the water around 6:45 p.m. by the fire department’s dive team and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lao’s cause of death was deemed an accidental drowning and the Long Beach Police Department said no foul play is suspected.

Lao was found in the northernmost region of the park in the area behind the Long Beach Towne Center, said Crabtree.

It is not known why Lao went into the water. Swimming is not allowed in any of the park’s lakes, according to park officials.

