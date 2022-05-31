ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Empire State Building Twitter account had perfect clapback to Hurricanes after game seven

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Hurricanes Twitter account posted a comic book-style drawing of the Empire State Building with a red and black storm swirling around it, and the Hurricane flags flying atop the symbol of New York City.

“A storm is headed for NYC,” the caption read, as Carolina took a 2-0 series lead into the Big Apple.

The official Twitter account of the Empire State Building must have taken note and played the long game, as it retweeted that tweet after the Rangers win in game seven to eliminate the Hurricanes and advance to their first Eastern Conference Final in seven years.

“Never trust the extended forecast,” the quote tweet read, much to the delight of Rangers fans, and to the dismay of Carolina fans, who watched the incoming storm dissipate in the form of three losses in New York before dropping their first home game of the playoffs in the decisive game seven.

