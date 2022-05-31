6/15: ABWA June Luncheon

Charles Kyle Whitescarver, Jr., kindly known to all as Dub, passed away June 1, 2022. He was born on November 2, 1924 in Davy, West Virginia. He lived his life in Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake, Riner, sometimes in Venice, Florida, and lately at the Showalter Center at Warm Hearth in Blacksburg.
George Calvin Ratcliffe of Pilot, Virginia went to sleep in Jesus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the age of 97. After several months of declining health, George died with his family by his side. George was born in Snowville, Virginia on August 22, 1924, to Waddy and Nannie (Roop) Ratcliffe....
Carolyn Jean Jones Obiso, born August 21, 1949, passed away on June 1, 2022 from a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Carolyn was born in Franklin, New Jersey and was a graduate of Franklin High School (class of ‘67). A remarkably talented and driven floral designer, she began...
As prices rise for entertainment options this season, families are being invited to enjoy a free day of fun and discovery at Wonder Universe in Christiansburg tomorrow, June 4. United Way of Southwest Virginia will be hosting a family fun day with prizes and giveaways, learning experiences, and a chance for the whole family to enjoy the day free of charge.
Janye Dare Galup (Burgess), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many, passed away peacefully, September 13, 2021. She was 90 years old. Janye was born in Bluefield, WV on September 24, 1930, the eldest child to the late Claire W. Burgess and Ruby Burgess (Hall). She graduated from...
Vicky Trail Sands of Dublin died on June 2, 2022, at the Carillion New River Valley Medical Center at the age of 63. She was born on September 10, 1958, to the late Gordon Leroy Trail and Almeda Williams Trail. The two most treasured parts of Vicky’s lifer were her...
Linda Adams Robinson, 77, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Marie Elizabeth Adams; sister, Carolyn Adams Webb; and her aunt and uncle, Rebecca and Samuel Robinson. Survivors include her daughters, Jonette Robinson and Fannie Robinson; special...
Richard Wayne Mann, age 75, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. Born April 14, 1947, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Buddy Wayne and Mae Johnston Mann. Richard worked at Celanese in Narrows, VA, for nearly...
Phyllis Earnestine Lucas, 83 of Ripplemead, VA departed this life on June 2, 2022 in the care of her family. Born on September 29, 1938 in Pearisburg, VA she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Helen Mays Hilton. Phyllis served her community from working as a library...
Barry Lee Carter, 74 of Pembroke, VA departed this life on May 30, 2022 in the care of his family. Born in Giles County on July 15, 1947 he was a son of the late Earnest and Edna Neice Carter. In addition to his parents, Barry is preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Dean Carter “Coolie”; and a niece, Heather Huffman.
Daniel Wayne Reed, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA, surrounded by his family. Born May 7, 1942, in Kellysville, WV, he was the son of the late Charles Lacy and Virginia L. Robertson Reed. Daniel worked as a...
Velva Lee Branscome, 84, of Pulaski, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 peacefully at home. She was born August 29, 1937 to the late Chester and Virginia Whitt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lafayette “Bear” Branscome, a daughter, Barbara Ann Campbell, and one grandson, Joey Hughes.
James Edward Underwood, 79, of Elliston passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by loving wife of 54 years, Melinda Dobbins Underwood; and his mother, Offiley Underwood. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Jenni Underwood of Glenvar, Doug and Donna Underwood of Elliston,...
Sarah Teany Duncan, 94, of Christiansburg passed away June 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Paul Duncan; parents, George and Elizabeth Teany; brothers, Ludlow Teany, Paul Teany, George ‘Sonny’ Teany, and John Teany; sisters, Julia Bratton and Sally Bowles; brothers-in-law, Robert Bratton and Rhudy Bowles; and sisters-in-law, Marge Teany, and Susan Teany.
George Gilbert Boshell, 71 of Shawsville, VA, passed away May 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Plaster and Edith Louise Boshell; and sister, Tressie Boshell Thierry. George is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Riley; brother-in-law, Mike Brookshire; sons, Tony Riley (Suzanne), Steve Riley (Meredith);...
Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) was recently voted Best Bank in Southwest Virginia by readers of Virginia Living Magazine. The Bank, which is headquartered in Martinsville and has branches located throughout Virginia and North Carolina, serves the Roanoke and New River Valley areas, along with Galax, Lexington and Hillsville.
Jennifer Ann Babcock, 30 of Willis, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She is survived by her caregivers, Kenny & Janice Cox and Kevin & Britany Cox; guardians, Stanley and Karen Hawkins; special friends, Cameron, Kendall and Christopher Cox; housemate, Shannon Mitchell; Duncans Chapel Church of the Brethren Family; and her Wall Residences Family.
Bentley G. Ferris, 68, of Floyd, Passed away unexpectedly Sunday May 29, 2022. Bentley started his draftsman career at Poly- Scientific transitioning to Inland Motors until the last 10 years of his career at Federal Mogul. He was preceded in death by his parents Coy and Hazel Ferris. Bentley is...
On June 02nd 2022 Radford City Police Department executed a warrant in the 400 Block of Sanford Street. Quickeem Dashawn Boynes, 26 years old of Radford Virginia, was arrested on charges of Credit Card Theft and Larceny of a Firearm. Mr. Boynes was also wanted for Aggravated Assault Gun, Theft...
City Council Member Forrest Hite announced his planned resignation from the council ending his four-year term early. Councilman Hite will have served two years of his four-year term at the time of his resignation, with his formal letter of resignation to be submitted in early July. Hite stated in his announcement that he and his family plan to move to Huntsville, Alabama to be closer to family.
