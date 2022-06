Emporia’s Patriot Guard Riders were honored to be a part of a special escort Thursday afternoon. Emporia’s riders met up with members of the Arizona Patriot Guard Riders chapter who are in the midst of a Pony Express escort to deliver the cremains of US Air Force Veteran and retired firefighter Patrick John Gunn Sr. A native of Milwaukee Wisconsin, Gunn enlisted in the US Air Force in 1982 serving as a fire protection specialist until he was honorably discharged in 1986.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO