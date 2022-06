We are thrilled to announce that Ashley Wellman recently joined our team here at the Chamber. She has been here for a little over a week now and has jumped right in! Before we knew it, Ashley was updating the voicemail on her extension and was opening files on the server to begin reviewing the various programs the Chamber is involved with throughout the year. Ashley has been building web forms on the back end of the website that we hope to make live for the Yorkfest event soon. Ashley came to us from Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School where she taught Kindergarten the past eight years. Her excitement and energy is felt by all of us.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO