Photo from the Naperville Police Department ~ Press Release. A Naperville Police Officer was involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 11 a.m. today, June 3. Preliminary information reveals the officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up next to the vehicle the officer had pulled over. A man exited the vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. A still image taken from the officer’s body-worn camera is provided below.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO