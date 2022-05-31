A song of remembrance for two grandparents lost to COVID-19

Gerda Cole celebrated a truly unbelievable and unforgettable 98th birthday this month when she was finally reunited with her biological daughter, Sonya Grist, 80 years after she had to give her up for adoption. Grist, who lives in England, flew into Toronto just in time for Cole's big day—which appropriately coincided with a Mother's Day event at the Revera Kennedy Lodge Long Term Care Home in Scarborough where the elderly woman now resides—after learning her birth mom was still alive and living in Canada, reports CBC News. "I'm shaking," Grist told reporters as she waited to meet her mother for the first time.
