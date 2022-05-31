ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Been To The Best Bakery In Georgia?

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a flaky pastry and a cup of coffee is the difference between a good morning and a great morning. The best bakery in the entire state offers an abundance of doughnuts, macarons, cakes, crepes, croissants, muffins and any other pastry imaginable.

According to Eat This Not That , the best bakery in all of Georgia is Georgia French Bakery & Cafe located in Duluth. Georgia French Bakery & Cafe is known for their croissants and eclairs. Comparable to that of authentic Parisian pastries, these breakfast and brunch staples are what keep that crowds around. Their crepes are also very popular.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best Georgia bakery :

"No need to travel to Paris for your éclair or croissant fix—this cozy cafe offers an authentic taste of France. Yelpers can't stop gushing about the almond croissant, Nutella strawberry crepe, the ham friand, and the array of satiating baguette sandwiches. The "buttery, flaky" croissants are such a highlight that you may want to take one or two to go with your breakfast or lunch order. While you're at it, be sure to snag a "creamy, smooth" Café Au Lait. Note, if you're craving their famous crepes, you'll need to swing by on a Saturday to try them."

For more information regarding the best bakery in each state visit HERE .

IN THIS ARTICLE
