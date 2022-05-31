ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Been To The Best Bakery In California?

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a flaky pastry and a cup of coffee is the difference between a good morning and a great morning. The best bakery in the entire state offers an abundance of doughnuts, macarons, cakes, crepes, croissants, muffins and any other pastry imaginable.

According to Eat This Not That , the best bakery in all of California is BJ Cinnamon located in Folsom. BJ Cinnamon is known for their assortment of fluffy, flavorful doughnuts. Some of the most popular flavors include red velvet, chocolate bear claw, and apple fritter.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best California bakery:

"Friendly staff, plenty of seating, fair prices, and high quality—those are just a few of the factors that distinguish this bakery, where donuts are the star of the show. The donuts are made fresh each morning and come in plenty of classic flavors (French cruller, chocolate bear claw, red velvet) as well as less common ones (maple bacon bar, raspberry twist, apple fritter). "Something about the dough is majestic," says one Yelper, pointing to the airy, fluffy texture of the treats. Yelpers point to the cronuts, cream puffs, and cinnamon rolls as must-haves here. On the savory side, there are also breakfast sandwiches served on massive buttery croissants."

For more information regarding the best bakery in each state visit HERE .

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, Folsom Donut Shops Make Yelp’s Top 100 List

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Happy National Donut Day! The deep-fried dough treats are celebrated every year on the first Friday in June to commemorate the WWI Salvation Army Lassies who served donuts to soldiers. While everyone probably has their own favorite local donut shop, some appear to stand above the rest. In honor of National Donut Day, Yelp has released its Top 100 Donut Shops across the US. They used factors like total volume and ratings of reviews to compile the list – and two Sacramento-area donut shops made the cut. Coming in at #15 was BJ Cinnamon in Folsom. The shop is especially known for its glazed donuts, bars, and apple fritters, Yelp reviewers say. A little further down the list at #30 is Donut Time along Kiefer Boulevard in Sacramento. Toping the list was Round Rock Donuts in Texas. A total of 10 California donut shops, including the ones in the Sacramento area, made the list. Do you agree with the ratings? What’s your favorite donut shop? See the full list here. 
