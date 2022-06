A 24-year-old sailor attached to the USS Bataan was punched in the face around 2.15am on Sunday morning in the midst of the first NYC Fleet Week since 2019 The NYPD says that the investigation into the incident is ongoing but that no arrests have been madeThe sailor did not receive medical attention at the scene but a Navy spox told DailyMail.com she's confident that he was assessed when he returned to his ship One report alleged that the assailant was a MarineIt's estimated that 3,000 brave men and women from the US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard have flooded on the the streets of New York City for Fleet Week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO