Chicago, IL

Have You Been To The Best Bakery In Chicago?

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a flaky pastry and a cup of coffee is the difference between a good morning and a great morning. The best bakery in the entire state offers an abundance of doughnuts, macarons, cakes, crepes, croissants, muffins and any other pastry imaginable.

According to Eat This Not That , the best bakery in all of Chicago is the Tea Pot Brew Bakery. The Tea Pot Brew Bakery located in the South Loop, offers an assortment of teas and pastries. They excel in providing gluten-free options for those allergic to wheat, and are known for their various flavors of coffee cakes.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best Chicago bakery :

"This unassuming little bakery, which is set in a repurposed garage in the South Loop, doesn't have a lot of seating—but Yelpers agree that the homemade pastries are so heavenly you won't even mind. In addition to sandwiches, gelato, and a bevy of thirst-quenching teas, there are pastries galore, all baked on-site in small batches (and with plenty of gluten-free options). Reviewers rave about the raspberry coffee cake "with a nice jammy tang," Rice Krispie treats, pumpkin cheesecake muffin, and the "light and flavorful macarons," which come in a range of flavors, including pistachio, earl grey, rose, and red velvet."

