Eugene police report decrease in party citations

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was cited for disorderly conduct today after complaints about a man with an airsoft gun near South Eugene High School, the Eugene Police Department said. Eugene police report that at about 9:15 a.m. on June 1 they received a report from South Eugene High School that two individuals, one with an airsoft gun, were loitering near the school on Patterson Street and Eighteenth Avenue. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, the item formerly identified as an airsoft gun turned out to be a splatterball gun, a similar device that shoots soft gelatin pellets. The suspect, identified as Austin Edward Baldwin, 24, of Springfield, allegedly caused distress by his proximity to the school and how he held the splatterball gun, police said.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO