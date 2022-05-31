ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eugene police report decrease in party citations

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department reports that its continuing weekend party patrols issued far less citations related to unruly gatherings over Memorial Day weekend compared to the previous weekend. Due to loud and...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 2

Related
kezi.com

Springfield woman linked to fentanyl overdoses arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield woman who was on probation for theft and endangering the welfare of a minor is back in custody tonight. Nicole Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to theft and several counts of endangering the welfare of a minor back in April. Police said at the time that teenagers were doing drugs including fentanyl at her apartment.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Springfield man arrested in connection to bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Police say they served a search warrant and arrested a man wanted in connection with a May 27 bank robbery this morning. Officials say that on May 27, US Bank notified law enforcement about a bank robbery that occurred in their Santa Clara branch. According to officials, the suspect entered the bank, purported to possess a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: Driver turns self in for fatal hit-run with person jumpstarting car

EUGENE, Ore. - A driver turned himself in Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal collision early Thursday morning June 2, 2022, on Territorial Highway. "A person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle," according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. "The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta."
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Memorial Day Weekend#Law Enforcement#Epd#The University Of Oregon
kezi.com

Springfield man cited after reportedly toting splatterball gun near school

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was cited for disorderly conduct today after complaints about a man with an airsoft gun near South Eugene High School, the Eugene Police Department said. Eugene police report that at about 9:15 a.m. on June 1 they received a report from South Eugene High School that two individuals, one with an airsoft gun, were loitering near the school on Patterson Street and Eighteenth Avenue. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, the item formerly identified as an airsoft gun turned out to be a splatterball gun, a similar device that shoots soft gelatin pellets. The suspect, identified as Austin Edward Baldwin, 24, of Springfield, allegedly caused distress by his proximity to the school and how he held the splatterball gun, police said.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FIGHT WITH OFFICERS

Winston Police jailed a man after an incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver had signs of impairment. The driver was found to be too intoxicated to drive and the officer attempted to take the man into custody.
WINSTON, OR
kezi.com

New details come to light about Zadeh Kicks

EUGENE, Ore. -- New information is coming to light about the voluntarily dissolved Eugene based sneaker company Zadeh Kicks LLC and its owner Michael Malekzadeh. Customers of the company are speaking out, saying they lost thousands of dollars. One of them is Texas resident Jason Moona. He started purchasing from...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII HIT AND RUN

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII hit and run incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 29-year old was identified as the driver of an SUV that crashed into a power pole in the 600 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and went to a nearby residence. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
ROSEBURG, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Police Log 5/23022 - 5/29/2022

• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the area of All-America Square. • Officers responded to the 200 block of North 8th Street for a theft/criminal mischief report. The victim advised that her ex-boyfriend took her property and burned it, posting the video on social media. The ex-boyfriend was found by officers to have damaged property belonging to the apartment property owner. South Lane County Fire & Rescue responded and seized the fire. Though the victim did not want to pursue criminal charges, the ex-boyfriend was determined to have placed the entire apartment at risk of injury by not containing the fire.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Call for help brings large police presence to SW Bend neighborhood; assault suspect arrested in traffic stop

A call for help from an alleged assault victim who said her boyfriend had held her against her will for two days brought numerous police, including armed vehicles and a drone, to a southwest Bend neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and after about three hours, the pair left and the suspect was arrested in a traffic stop. The post Call for help brings large police presence to SW Bend neighborhood; assault suspect arrested in traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Early morning hit-and-run leaves victim seriously injured

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

Human-caused fire in Myrtle Creek extinguished

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A 400-square-foot fire was put out near a bridge in Myrtle Creek early this morning, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA reports that at about 12:30 a.m. crews from the DFPA, Myrtle Creek Fire Department and Tri-City Fire District responded to a fire that was burning just north of a bridge in Myrtle Creek. The DFPA says that firefighters were able to contain the fire before it caused major damage, and it was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis Police Department piloting new crisis training program

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is taking on a new nationwide initiative to tackle crisis calls. The Corvallis Police Department along with the Rapid City, South Dakota Police Department and the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Police Department were selected to pilot the new crisis training program developed by the United States Department of Justice.
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED PLANT THEFTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman after an alleged plant theft incident early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. the 61-year old was found with multiple potted plants in her vehicle, next to the front doors of Bi-Mart, in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman could not provide a receipt and store management wanted to pursue charges.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

Roseburg Police Jailed a woman following an alleged DUII incident early Saturday. An RPD report said just before 3:15 a.m. an officer was driving south on Southeast Jackson Street whey they observed a sports car driving east on Southeast Washington, going in the wrong direction., The vehicle then made a left turn onto Jackson and began going north towards the patrol vehicle, which was also the wrong way.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run, Lane Co., June 3

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. near Demming Rd. just after 1:00am this morning after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Upon arrival they learned that a person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It is likely to have damage to the front and/or passenger side. Broken pieces of dark green painted plastic were left behind by the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy