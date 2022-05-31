ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Staff Global Training & Development Engineer – Illumina – San Diego, CA

 2 days ago

3-5 years technical experience in the biotechnology/biomedical...

Scientist, R&D – Wondfo USA – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will play a hands-on role in the development of molecular diagnostic assays. Develop nucleic acid amplification-based assays for use on…. From Wondfo USA – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 09:23:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
Lab Technician – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 06:53:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Senior Scientist I – Novartis – La Jolla, CA

Provide molecular biology support for biotherapeutic discovery – which will include DNA/RNA cloning and production, transfections, and cell line/reagent QC. From Novartis – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 20:38:36 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs.
CALIFORNIA STATE

