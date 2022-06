GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff Friday arrested a Grand Island man involved in a May 16 fatal crash near Wood River. Michael Mostek, 32, Grand Island, is charged with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a crash that killed Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River. Court documents indicate that Redwine was killed when his motorcycle was struck by Mostek’s east-bound car as Mostek was trying to pass two vehicles on Highway 30 about a mile east of Wood River.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO