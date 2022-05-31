ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

You Need To Try The Best Bakery In Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's just something about stepping into a warm bakery, the smell of sweet and savory treats floating through the air , that feels like a warm hug. If you are in need of a warm hug in the shape of a great bakery to visit in your state, you're in the right place.

Eat This, Not That named Batch Bakehouse in Madison as the best bakery in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

There are new tasty selections to try each week at this laid-back bakeshop, which specializes in buttery croissants and crusty baguettes. Their baked goods come in all sizes, from mini cupcakes and tiny shortbread cookie bites to whole loaves of bread and full cakes. But no matter what you order, you rest assured it was made fresh that morning, the old-fashioned way—from scratch. A few of Yelpers' go-to's include the gruyere, raspberry cream cheese, and chocolate croissants, the sandwich cookies (lemon blueberry and peanut butter caramel), the dark chocolate honey almond tart, and the miniature apple and pumpkin pies. Pro tip: If you're entertaining or heading to a dinner party, pick up one of Batch Bakehouse's famous layer cakes or fruit pies (the bourbon pecan pie is a popular pick). And because they often sell out of certain items, stop by early to grab your desired treat—or call ahead, and staff will happily reserve it for you.

