ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

COVID-19: Taylor County adds 10 cases Tuesday

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, two of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Tuesday totaled 186 (60 PCR tests and 126 antigen tests), compared to 179 Monday and 150 the week previous.

Brown County added 14 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 5 and older who are fully vaccinated is 44.23%, compared to 44.22% the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

  • Total positive: 11,517
  • Total negative: 10,519
  • Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,886
  • Cases confirmed by antigen test: 6,631
  • Deaths: 253
  • Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Tuesday data): New cases, 10; PCR cases, 13,175; active PCR cases, 60; total antigen probable cases, 22,127; total active antigen cases, 126; total PCR recoveries, 13,385; total antigen recoveries, 21,650; Total deaths, 643.

Texas (updated Tuesday): Total cases, 5,632,403; New cases, 2,660; Hospitalized, 1,069; Fatalities, 86,817; New fatalities, 2; Total tests, 65,441,938.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Tuesday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 0; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 0; Erath, 0; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 0; Howard, 0; Jones, 0; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 1; Scurry, 0; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

More: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 14 cases Friday

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 10 cases Tuesday

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Dental Program expanded in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is expanding their dental program to provide nearly free services to those who qualify. The program allows impoverished Taylor County residents to receive extractions or a filling for only $20. Here is the criteria all applicants must meet: 1. They can come once per year. 2. Residents must […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Marty Baker is New Coleman Chief of Police

The City of Coleman, Texas City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of new Police Chief Marty O. Baker at a council meeting held on Thursday, June 2, 2022. City Manager Diana Lopez advised the Council that after a long search for a Chief of Police for the Coleman Police Department, she was pleased to announce that Marty O. Baker was selected amongst 18 applicants who submitted for the position.
COLEMAN, TX
dailytrib.com

Two Pampa residents charged with Marble Falls burglary, taking child

Authorities arrested two people in Santa Anna, Texas, who were wanted in connection with a Marble Falls home invasion and for taking a 1-year-old child from the residence. The child is the biological daughter of one of the suspects. Roberto Dominguez III, 25, and Allison Hulsey, 22, both of Pampa,...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Additional details revealed on arrest for threat against BISD

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning following a social media threat made against Brownwood ISD Tuesday night:. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m. the Brownwood Police Department was contacted by agents with the FBI regarding an online threat to blow up a school building.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Brown County, TX
Health
City
Stonewall, TX
City
Eastland, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
County
Taylor County, TX
Brown County, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Health
Taylor County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
County
Brown County, TX
City
Haskell, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Throckmorton, TX
Taylor County, TX
Health
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood ISD buildings cleared after district alerted to social media post

Brownwood ISD posted the following on its social media accounts early Wednesday morning. Late last night (May 31), Brownwood ISD (BISD) received word that a man made a social media post about Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and C4 explosives being on a BISD campus. Brownwood Police Department and BISD staff...
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

KTXS news reporter, producers, rescue lost family of puppies while working on story

ABILENE, Texas — The day started out just like any other for the news team at KTXS, until it got a little muddy... and a little furry. KTXS news reporter Marley Malenfant was out on a story with two of the KTXS producers; Shayla Hudson and Sarah Burns Friday morning at the Taylor County Health Department in Abilene when they ran in to a group of lost dogs while leaving an interview.
ABILENE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Wind turbine causes brush fire in Erath County Monday

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, local firefighters were dispatched to a fire on County Road 397, northeast of Desdemona in Erath County where a fire was reported on the Windmill Farm in the area. Upon arrival, volunteers from the Lingleville VFD reported the fire was near CR...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Hospitalized#Big Country#Coke#Comanche#Erath
News Channel 25

Authorities warn of potential scams stemming from Uvalde tragedy

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department released a statement on behalf of Attorney General Ken Paxton to beware of scams and frauds tied to the Uvalde tragedy on Tuesday. Authorities stated that while Texans have come together through the shared grief to comfort and aid fellow...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
wbap.com

Storm Complex at Abilene approaching DFW

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON…. AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT.. TOMORROW…PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY…WITH ISOLATED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ANY TIME. HIGH NEAR 88 / LOW NEAR 70. WINDS SOUTHEAST 10-15 MPH. SUNDAY…SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY AND WARMER.. HIGH NEAR 94 / LOW NEAR 75. WINDS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
dailytrib.com

Swim in Lake Buchanan turns fatal for mother and 4-year-old son

A Buchanan Dam mother and her 4-year-old son died Sunday, May 29, while swimming in Lake Buchanan. According to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office statement, 39-year-old Stacy Burke and son Jack Burke went swimming in the Greenwood Acres subdivision on the west shore of Lake Buchanan. At about 8...
San Angelo LIVE!

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident." "APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green St. In North Abilene. Streets in that area are being blocked as a precaution. Avoid the area," stated the tweet.
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

925
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy