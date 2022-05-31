COVID-19: Taylor County adds 10 cases Tuesday

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, two of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Tuesday totaled 186 (60 PCR tests and 126 antigen tests), compared to 179 Monday and 150 the week previous.

Brown County added 14 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 5 and older who are fully vaccinated is 44.23%, compared to 44.22% the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

Total positive: 11,517

Total negative: 10,519

Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,886

Cases confirmed by antigen test: 6,631

Deaths: 253

Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Tuesday data): New cases, 10; PCR cases, 13,175; active PCR cases, 60; total antigen probable cases, 22,127; total active antigen cases, 126; total PCR recoveries, 13,385; total antigen recoveries, 21,650; Total deaths, 643.

Texas (updated Tuesday): Total cases, 5,632,403; New cases, 2,660; Hospitalized, 1,069; Fatalities, 86,817; New fatalities, 2; Total tests, 65,441,938.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Tuesday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 0; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 0; Erath, 0; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 0; Howard, 0; Jones, 0; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 1; Scurry, 0; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

