John Bliven Memorial Walk/Run to be held June 25

MACOMB — The 21st John Bliven Memorial Walk/Run will be held Saturday June 25, 2022, during Heritage Days.

John served in the McDonough County Sheriff’s office for 50 years and served 8 terms as the Sheriff. At the time of his death in 1999, he was the longest serving Illinois sheriff.

Samaritan Well was established in 1998 and offers transitional housing and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness in McDonough County. For fiscal year 2021, the agency provided services to 51 individuals (27 men, of whom 4 were veterans; 15 women; and 9 children). The average monthly cost of keeping the shelters open is approximately $14,000 per month and the goal for this event is to raise at least $10,000.

This year the run/walk will cover a new route and it will be a 2 mile and 5K event. The event will begin on South Lafayette in front of the Old Dairy; travel south on Lafayette to Grant St. and then turn south on Maple Avenue to Evergreen (across from Bickford Assisted Living); then turn on to Pinecrest and back to the Old Dairy via the same route.

Race registration begins at 7 a.m., events begin at 7:30 a.m. All ages are welcomed. Awards will be presented immediately following the event.

Registration forms may be obtained at the Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the YMCA, or online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Macomb/JohnBlivenMemorialWalkRun and the Samaritan Well website. For updates about the event visit The Samaritan Well, Inc. Facebook page. You can also contact the Samaritan Well office at 309-837-3357 between 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Samaritan Well and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.