Mcdonough County, IL

John Bliven Memorial Walk/Run to be held June 25

By Courtesy of Cheryl McGowan
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
MACOMB — The 21st John Bliven Memorial Walk/Run will be held Saturday June 25, 2022, during Heritage Days.

John served in the McDonough County Sheriff’s office for 50 years and served 8 terms as the Sheriff. At the time of his death in 1999, he was the longest serving Illinois sheriff.

Samaritan Well was established in 1998 and offers transitional housing and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness in McDonough County. For fiscal year 2021, the agency provided services to 51 individuals (27 men, of whom 4 were veterans; 15 women; and 9 children). The average monthly cost of keeping the shelters open is approximately $14,000 per month and the goal for this event is to raise at least $10,000.

This year the run/walk will cover a new route and it will be a 2 mile and 5K event. The event will begin on South Lafayette in front of the Old Dairy; travel south on Lafayette to Grant St. and then turn south on Maple Avenue to Evergreen (across from Bickford Assisted Living); then turn on to Pinecrest and back to the Old Dairy via the same route.

Race registration begins at 7 a.m., events begin at 7:30 a.m. All ages are welcomed. Awards will be presented immediately following the event.

Registration forms may be obtained at the Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the YMCA, or online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Macomb/JohnBlivenMemorialWalkRun and the Samaritan Well website. For updates about the event visit The Samaritan Well, Inc. Facebook page. You can also contact the Samaritan Well office at 309-837-3357 between 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Samaritan Well and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WQAD

Fire at Moline golf store leaves estimated $45K in damages

MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Fire causes nearly $45,000 worth of damage at Moline golf shop

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing on 7th Street in Moline around 10:40 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighter noticed light smoke and flames in the back of the building. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. Everyone inside the building and...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Pool closed temporarily because of vandalism

Because of an act of vandalism resulting in the Riverview Municipal Pool, Clinton, having to be drained according to the Model Aquatic Health Code regulations, the opening day for the pool (which was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, will be delayed until further notice, a news release from the city says.
CLINTON, IA
hoiabc.com

Community mourns death of Canton teen

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Those who knew Lukas Goforth said he was not just an athlete; he was a leader and the mark that he left in Canton will not be forgotten. “He was just a great teammate,” Canton Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Emery said. “And a kid that worked hard and never took shortcuts.”
CANTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Several counties considered ‘high-risk’ as COVID-19 cases rise

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Illinois Department of Public Health now considers several parts of central Illinois ‘high-risk’ zones. Experts say despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations remain on the lower side, and that is thanks to an abundance of...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
