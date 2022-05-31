Police Identify Model Of Car Involved In Fatal Scooter Hit And Run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are still investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on May 22, 2022, on 34th Street North.

According to police, at around 2:53 am, a black standing electric scooter was traveling west in the median lane within the 3500-block of 34th Street North.

The pictured car below was traveling northbound in the median lane on 34th Street North. The vehicle struck the victim and left the scene, police say. Police say the victim was hit from behind.

(L) Actual Fleeing Car, (R) Similar Model

The car fled from the scene after hitting and killing Anthony Reynolds of St. Petersburg.

The vehicle is believed to be a light blue Toyota Avalon sedan. The vehicle has frontend damage to the hood, bumper, and driver’s side of the windshield.

If anyone recognizes the car or knows anything about this case, please call Investigators at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD & Tip to TIP-411 (847-411).

