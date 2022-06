Great Bioscience/Entomology summer internship at Harris County Pct 4. Great summer intern opportunity for college student (must be 18 and enrolled in college/university). The bio intern assists with and/or completes daily operational tasks pertaining to research and development at the mosquito Biological Control Initiative (BCI). The intern can expect to actively participate in invertebrate laboratory, insect colony maintenance, data entry and offsite surveillance and outreach events. Applicable individual project and laboratory experiments may be part of this experience and will be based on the candidate’s skill level, and/or to align with the interns’ curriculum requirement.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO