Black Support of Black Lives Matter Movement in Decline, Poll Finds

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Americans’ support for the Black Lives Matter movement is declining steeply, according to a poll conducted by YouGov, Newsweek reports. While the overall support for the movement’s goals decreased from 65 to 49 percent, African American respondents' approval dropped from 67 percent to 56 percent since last...

www.bet.com

Comments / 320

whit
3d ago

Because everyone knows it’s a grift. Can anyone name one black life that black lives matter have made better? Is there a kid they put through college, or a family they pulled out of the ghetto?

Reply(16)
196
independent 78
3d ago

there's a democrat president right now, no need to pay them to protest for anything but if you see a republican president next term they'll be out like bees

Reply(16)
145
Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Black Lives Matter paid relatives and baby daddy far more than they spent on black communities. Did they needed a $6 million mansion for community outreach or personal use?

Reply(4)
68
