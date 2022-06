The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drowning at the Lake Yankton beach Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office says a female found in the water was identified as 27-year-old Tallan Smith of Yankton. Two kayakers reportedly spotted Smith and called to the beach for help. Authorities say members of the public brought the victim to shore. The Sheriff’s Office says Smith was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.

YANKTON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO