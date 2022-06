Gretchen Van Ess is a Studio Art and Psychology double major from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the future she wants to have a PhD in Clinical Psychology and develop a private practice. Professor Lowe describes Gretchan as “an example of what we sometimes see with the double majors. She really engages in the artistic formalities of her work but also in thinking deeply about interdisciplinary of her two majors. Both of her majors inform her in a multitude of ways that play out in the manifestation of very poetic artwork that has an abundance of content.”

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO