The Boston Celtics are 1-0 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. And, by the looks of things, they have a serious chance at winning the championship. Danny Ainge saw the Celtics’ championship potential back in March. He was the franchise’s Executive Director of Basketball Operations when Boston won the championship in 2008. Now an executive with the Utah Jazz, he found a lot of “big” similarities between the 2008 team and this year’s roster.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO