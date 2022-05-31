ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bedbugs Found Crawling On NYC Subway Train Seats

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is why you should always watch...

z100.iheart.com

Comments / 82

Esther White
3d ago

Really🤔!! Are you surprised, I mean really, with all thats riding the train,you think bedbugs wouldn't be one of them🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙏before you sit✌

Reply
27
Peter Ho
3d ago

The MTA is an all you can eat buffet for the little bloodsuckers. And they're all fare beaters as well.

Reply
30
....
3d ago

Probably some person who sat for a few minutes and got off. Every public trans in the world get this type of thing. Why they clean them regularly. It's a city folks.

Reply
12
Related
fox5ny.com

Duane Reade robbery and assault

The NYPD released this security camera video showing a man using a chain to attack two workers at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan on May 31, 2022. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Social worker’s last selfie before mysterious NYC taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Julio Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker who did mental health counseling for the poor, was enjoying a night out in Hell’s Kitchen in the early hours of April 21 when he took a smiling selfie. He was making a “peace” sign, his fingernails painted stylishly black. “It is the last […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD: Subway stabber yelled homophobic slur at victim

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating an apparent hate crime attack on a gay couple in the subway system. The attack happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on a No. 2 subway train, police said. The couple, two men, were playing loud music in the train car, police said....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect slashes Asian man with knife aboard Brooklyn train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed an Asian man aboard the F train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspect and the 39-year-old victim got into a fight before the suspect pulled a knife and slashed the man in the chest, back, and neck as the train was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Accident
PIX11

Settlement ends police stings in NYC bus terminal bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bkreader.com

Man shot, critically wounded as he sits in car in Brooklyn

A man was shot and critically wounded as he sat in a car in Brooklyn during a torrential downpour Friday. The victim, 37, was in a car on Ralph Ave. near Prospect Place in Crown Heights about 5:15 p.m. when a gunman ran up to the car and fired shots, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman bit, scratched Asian man, 65, in bias attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a woman who allegedly attacked a 65-year-old Asian man on a subway train in Brooklyn Sunday, authorities said. The unidentified woman hurled anti-Asian comments at the victim before proceeding to bite him on the back and scratch his arms, police said. The incident occurred on the southbound A […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Video shows daytime shootout between rival groups in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A wild Brooklyn shootout in broad daylight on Coney Island between members of two rival groups was caught on camera. Bullets began to fly at about 5:30 p.m. on May 29 in front of 2417 Mermaid Avenue. At least 36 rounds were fired, according to police. The...
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint inside Bronx park: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man raped a woman inside a Bronx park after holding her at knifepoint on Tuesday, police said. The suspect pointed a knife at the 38-year-old victim and demanded that she follow him after she left her residence in the vicinity of Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue at around […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy