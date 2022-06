If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to be essentially chauffeured around in a completely empty bus through downtown Portland at rush hour, you should check out the new 63 route at around 4:45 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon. On May 15, TriMet launched an expanded TriMet Line 63-Washington Park/SW 6th route, which now goes all the way to Pioneer Courthouse Square to fetch passengers bound for the International Rose Test Garden and Portland Japanese Garden. From there, riders can link up with the now-daily year-round Washington Park Free Shuttle.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO