Scottsdale, AZ

Portico developer promises luxury living with McDowell Mountain views

 3 days ago

Belgravia Group has announced it will partner with Cambridge Properties to lead sales efforts for Portico, located at Scottsdale Road and Loop 101.

The $100 million-plus collection of 112 luxury condominium residences is Belgravia Group’s inaugural entry into the Phoenix market, according to a press release.

Portico features views of the McDowell Mountains. Amenities  include an outdoor pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

Prices for Portico’s one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences range from the mid $500,000's to more than $1.7 million. Homes will feature up to 540 square feet of additional outdoor living area "and a true indoor-outdoor living experience," the release stated.

Portico has a list of more than 1,300 signed up to learn more about the development. Portico’s sales office will open to the public  in June, and  reservations will open in early June.

“Portico is a remarkable property that’s second to none in the highly competitive Scottsdale real estate market, so it is fitting that residences of this caliber receive a tailored sales process,” said Keith Mishkin, broker at Cambridge Properties. “Belgravia’s in-house design team provides homebuyers the opportunity to personalize their new home with lighting, wiring layouts and high-end finishes that fit their personality and lifestyle from an extensive catalog of fixtures and materials.”

According to the release, Portico is a "key piece in DMB’s One Scottsdale masterplan development, which will include up to 2.8 million square feet of retail and office space, 2,000 residential units and 400 hotel rooms upon completion."

“Portico is our first development outside of our Chicago home, but it won’t be our last in the Scottsdale area,” said Elizabeth Brooks, executive vice president of  sales and marketing at Belgravia Group.

