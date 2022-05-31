Harkins unveils newly-remodeled Tempe Marketplace Theatre

Harkins Theatres, Arizona’s homegrown movie theatre company, debuts the newly remodeled Tempe Marketplace theatre just in time for one of the biggest movies of the year.

Guests going to see "Top Gun: Maverick" over Memorial Day weekend did so in the dramatically upgraded theatre. The enhancements are part of the movie exhibitor’s ongoing commitment to provide the most state-of-the-art amenities and ultimate moviegoing experience for its guests.

“It’s like a brand new theatre. We are thrilled to offer these new state-of-the-art amenities for our guests,” said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “The CINÉ 1 XL auditorium with its giant screen, laser projection and immersive Dolby Atmos sound is the premiere way for moviegoers to enjoy one of the year’s most anticipated movies, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'”

Upgraded amenities include:

All-new Ultimate Lounger plush leather, electronic recliner seating

Debut of the CINÉ 1 XL premium large format auditorium with its MASSIVE curved screen, laser projection and Dolby Atmos 360 multidimensional sound

New state-of-the-art laser projectors throughout

Updated and upgraded lobby finishes and décor

Enhanced and elevated acoustical auditorium finish design

Exclusive Harkins Digital Lobby takeovers for an immersive in-lobby audio/visual experience

Elevated concessions including Harkins Big Screen Burger, Crispy Chicken Sandwich and artisanal flatbreads

Ciné Bar featuring wine and beer, including local craft favorites

Harkins is thrilled to welcome guests now to the newly remodeled theatre in time for some of the summer’s blockbusters including "Bullet Train", "Elvis", "Jurassic World Dominion", "Lightyear", "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Harkins Tempe Marketplace is located at Loop 101 and E. Rio Salado Parkway.