Dover Library hosts Bocce Ball in the Park

Dover Public Library invites anyone interested in learning about bocce ball to come to Dover City Park on Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Local enthusiast Judy Marshall will explain and demonstrate the basics of this popular game. Participants will also have the opportunity to try their hand at blocking, banking and bumping.

The exact origin of bocce ball is uncertain. Some sources indicate that it was first played by Egyptians in 5200 B.C while other experts say that the early Romans enjoyed it at a later date. One thing for certain is that some form of the game has been in existence for centuries. Another certainty is that the game has become increasingly popular in the United States. The United States Bocce Federation reports that approximately one million people in the U.S. play bocce today. Soccer is the most widely played sport in the world, but bocce and golf follow closely behind in number of participants.

Participants should bring their own chair and beverage to the courts at 2421 N. Wooster Avenue. Register online at www.doverlibrary.org or call the library at 330-343-6123.

