MMA Junkie Radio #3264: Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal beef, PVZ in AEW, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
 3 days ago

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,264, the guys react to the latest news in MMA, including Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal beefing on social media, Paige VanZant’s pro-wrestling debut in AEW, and much more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

