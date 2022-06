By Marsha Phelts – News of the death of centenarian Sollie Mitchell shocked citizens of Jacksonville last week as they learned of the departure of one of its most beloved citizens. His next birthday would have made him 104 years old, marking decades that the community trustee watched over and cared for the community through everything from his work as a Pullman Car Porter and Mason to veteran and fraternity brother of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

